Brush up your millingo: Get updated on these quirky terms from the millennial vocabulary

Get updated on these quirky terms from the millennial vocabulary

It takes some effort to keep up with the dopest generation of our times — the millennials, though wish one understood what they were saying! If the new-age lexicon has had you shook, TBH, you’re at the right place and we know the struggle is real. Here’s the perf guide to that will have you covered Hundo P!

Milk

Get your mind out of the gutter! Milk is used for anyone in need of help or self-improvement. For eg, What’s with those ugly clothes she wears all the time? She needs some milk ASAP!

Umfriend

A friend with benefits. For eg, I’m bringing my... um...friend to dinner, hope you don’t mind.

Generic

Means next level basic. For example, Oh! You’re still using an Android phone? How generic!

Baeless

A millennial who’s single.

Dead

When you’re overwhelmed with something, you might pretty much just die. For instance, this four-cheese pizza is so good... I’m dead!

Feels

Short form for feelings. Sample this, OMG! I’m starting to have the feels for my friend with benefits.

Extra

Meaning too much, used to refer to someone who’s OTT (over the top). For eg, Why do you always have to be so extra?

Rents

It’s nothing to do with rent but rather a code-word and an abbreviation for parents. For eg, umm... can we talk about this later? I have rents around the corner.’

Wig snatched

Exposing someone in order to reveal the truth. For eg, when the time is right, I’ll wig snatch that douchebag boyfriend of hers to everyone in the group.

Chuh

It’s combining sure and yup into one word. For instance, when someone asks you, ‘Ccan we grab some lunch before the movie? I’m starving.’ And you say, ‘Chuh!’

Suh

As if wassup wasn’t short enough, this is an extra short version of what’s up. Mostly used while texting.

Gassed

This has nothing to do with flatulence. It refers to someone who is full of oneself. For eg, OK, so you’re going abroad for your summer vacation. No need to get so gassed up.

Glow up

Refers to a person who has suddenly become more attractive. For eg, Wow! She’s really glowed up since her college days.

Respeck

This slang is a deliberate misspelling of ‘respect’ that means respect. The origin can be credited to American rapper Birdman, who pronounces respect without the ‘t.’

Smol

To describe something that small and cute at the same time. For eg, Look at that smol puppy, I want to hug him so tight!

Flex

To brag, show off. For eg, I don’t mean to flex but check out my new designer watch.

Snap trap

This a tactic used to find out what your SO (significant other) is up to. For eg, if you’ve sent messages and your bae doesn’t reply, you then Snapchat and if he/she opens it, then they fall for your snap trap.

Side hustle

Refers to something one does in spare time to earn money, besides a full-time job. For eg, Why don’t you take up blogging as your side hustle to make some extra dough?

Snowflake

Someone who has an inflated sense of uniqueness, entitlement, is overemotional or easily offended. For eg, Aww... your nail got chipped? Quit being a snowflake, now!

Brogrammer

Young, cocky programmers/IT guys who are loaded with cash and date hot models. If you’re not too bonked or exhausted already, we meant coolest with dopest, shook is confused, TBH stands for to be honest, the struggle is real denotes that we get your hardship and Hundo P is hundred per cent!

Pregame

Pregaming involves having drinks before attending an event like a music concert.