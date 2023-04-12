Bruno Mars performance, gold plated invitation: Sonam Vaswani’s wedding cost whopping Rs 210 crore

Sonam Vaswani and Navin Fabiana's wedding cost Rs 210 crore (Photo - Instagram)

Destination weddings are the talk of the town, but international destination weddings are often an expensive affair. Fashion designer Sonam Vaswani’s wedding with Navin Fabiana was one of the most expensive weddings in India, with the total cost coming up to over Rs 210 crore.

Sonam Vaswani is the daughter of Stallion Group's Sunil Vaswani, who is one of the wealthiest businessmen in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). She got married to Kamal Fabiana’s son Navin in a lavish ceremony in a royal resort in Vienna, Austria.

Not just the wedding location, but the stunning details of the expensive wedding will leave you gobsmacked. The Sonam Vaswani-Navin Fabiana wedding saw a star-studded guest list, with gold-plated wedding invitations for all the guests.

The cocktail party of fashion designer Sonam Vaswani took place in the royal Palais Ferstel, in a ball-themed celebration. The bride wore a glittery gold gown with uncut diamonds, which is expected to cost crores.

Further, Sonam Vaswani wore a deep red and embellished lehenga which was designed by celebrity bridal designer Manish Malhotra, who was also present at the wedding. The cost of the lehenga is not confirmed, but it is expected that it was over Rs 6 crore.

The star attraction of the event was a stellar performance by global pop and R&B sensation Bruno Mars. According to the standard fee of Bruno Mars for performing overseas, it is expected that he charged over Rs 15 crore for the same.

There was also a performance for the bride and groom by Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, who likely charges over Rs 20 lakh for performing at the wedding. Sonam Vaswani and Navin Fabiana also booked luxury limousines for their guests for their free travel.

Sonam Vaswani and Navin Fabiana got married in Vienna, Austria in 2017, and their wedding was one of the most expensive events in the world.