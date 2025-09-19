Brown’s the new Black: US first lady Melania Trump serves Boss lady look in UK

Melania Trump turned heads at Buckingham Palace with her elegant brown ensembles, from a Louis Vuitton leather skirt suit for a royal meeting with Queen Camilla to a Carolina Herrera gown at the State Banquet. She redefined brown as powerful, versatile and timelessly glamorous.

Melania Trump has consistently captured the attention of viewers with her fashion style. She was recently spotted during the trip to the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in UK, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. Melania, embracing the powerful boss lady look with Louis Vuitton ensemble, made a style statement. Where flashy colours often dominate headlines in the world, Melania Trump chose brown, for a neutral elegance with a bold twist. Throughout the visit to Buckingham Palace, Melania showcased the versatility and richness of the brown colour outfit.

The royal meeting with Brown Beauty

When Melania Trump stepped out for a royal engagement with Queen Camilla, it was a memorable moment for her. Melania wore a beautifully tailored brown leather skirt suit by Louis Vuitton. Her outfit looks so powerful and graceful, which is the best combination for a royal meeting without doing extra. For the accessories, she kept things minimal with snakeskin-patterned heels, subtle gold rings, and small diamond earrings. She made the powerful move that proved that brown doesn't have to be basic; it can be elegant.

Time for the Grand State Dinner

After the royal meeting, there is a formal event organised, and everyone chooses to dress in a typical black outfit, but Melania turns heads while choosing to wear a brown outfit. The gown she wore was designed by Carolina Herrera, and it was a beautiful example of how a neutral tone can still feel rich and glamorous. She showcased quite a confident look at the event.

Why you should try brown and why it works

Brown comes in different tones, and it has a sense of versatility in it. It has many textures, which make it interesting, like leather, suede, and embroidery. You can put simple accessories with the brown dress; it doesn't need to be flashy.

Melania Trump expresses everything through her dress and confidence. And she proves that beauty lies in simplicity with the right kind of attitude.

