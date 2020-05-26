Brothers let venomous spider bite them in hopes of gaining Spiderman-like superpowers

With the current pandemic situation around the world, there may be numerous people wishing to have some sort of superpower to fight the deadly coronavirus.

Three Bolivian brothers, in their hopes of gaining Spider-Man's superpower, a venomous black widow spider to sting them and things did not go as they would have planned for it.

According to reports, the three kids - aged 8, 10 and 12 - found the venomous spider while herding goats in the town of Chayanta, Bolivia.

Upon stumbling up the spider, they came up with the thought that if the spide sinks its fangs in them then they would give them superpowers, exactly like how Peter Parker gained his powers.

The kids approached the spider and started poking the venomous spider so that it would bite them and it did exactly that.

But soon after this, they began suffering from severe muscle pain, abdominal cramps, increased heart rate, and muscle spasms.

Upon hearing their cries, the mother of the kids took them to the Chayanta health centre where they were given medication.

After their physical condition didn't improve, the kids were moved to the Children’s Hospital in La Paz the next day with fevers, tremors and muscle pains.

Their condition finally improved after the doctors gave them a serum for their bites.

Pietro, who spoke about the case at a COVID-19 press conference, warned the parents by addressing that "for children everything is real, movies are real", even though they are in fact an "illusion".