Whether you love to drink espressos, cappuccinos, or lattes, this machine promises smooth, rich, and fragrant coffee with every cup

Coffee lovers, rejoice!

Costar Cosmos has just launched a groundbreaking innovation that promises to redefine your coffee experience.

The Costar Cosmos Automatic Coffee Machine brings the magic of café-quality brews into your home with just one touch. Priced under ₹30,000, this revolutionary coffee machine is designed to deliver barista-grade coffee without the hassle or hefty price tag of commercial machines.

A Coffee Revolution at Your Fingertips. Goodbye to erratic, home-brewed coffee and hello to perfection in every cup. The Costar Cosmos Coffee Machine is full of intelligent brewing technology, from its robust 19-bar Italian pressure pump and 30-second rapid heat-up time to an intelligent self-cleaning mechanism. Whether you love to drink espressos, cappuccinos, or lattes, this machine promises smooth, rich, and fragrant coffee with every cup.

Top Features That Set It Apart

One-Touch Convenience – Fully automated brewing and milk frothing for effortless customization.

– Fully automated brewing and milk frothing for effortless customization. 19-Bar Pressure Pump – Extracts maximum flavor for an authentic café experience.

– Extracts maximum flavor for an authentic café experience. Rapid Heating – Ready to brew in just 30 seconds.

– Ready to brew in just 30 seconds. Advanced Milk Frothing – Produces silky, barista-quality foam for perfect cappuccinos and lattes.

– Produces silky, barista-quality foam for perfect cappuccinos and lattes. Compact & Sleek Design – Ideal for homes and small offices.

– Ideal for homes and small offices. Self-Cleaning Technology – Maintains hygiene and ensures hassle-free maintenance.

Why It’s a Game-Changer? Costar Cosmos is on a mission to democratize premium coffee experiences, making high-end brewing accessible to every household. Unlike expensive espresso machines or manual brewing methods that require skill and effort, this smart coffee maker simplifies the process while maintaining top-tier quality.

“Coffee is an emotion, and every sip should be a delight. With Costar Cosmos, we’re bringing the future of coffee to Indian homes at an unbeatable price,” said the founder of Costar Cosmos.

For a limited time, early buyers can enjoy a ₹10,000 discount along with free premium coffee beans worth ₹1,000. The Costar Cosmos Coffee Machine comes with a one-year warranty, ensuring a worry-free ownership experience.

At Costar Cosmos, innovation meets design to create everyday appliances that elevate modern lifestyles. The company is dedicated to crafting high-quality, aesthetically pleasing, and user-friendly products that transform daily routines into moments of joy.

Get Ready to Brew!

Experience the luxury of café-style coffee at home without compromise. The Costar Cosmos Coffee Machine is now available for purchase online and at leading retail stores. Don’t miss this chance to revolutionize your coffee game!

The Costar Cosmos Automatic coffee machine is up for pre-booking till 28th March at discounted rates. For demos and inquiries, please contact customer support at – +91 95795 14004

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)