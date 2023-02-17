Breaking free from toxic relationships: 5 reasons why we struggle to move on and how to overcome them

Toxic relationships can be incredibly challenging to end, despite the damage they may be causing to our mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing. Here are five reasons why we struggle to break away from toxic relationships.

Fear of being alone: One of the biggest reasons why we stay in toxic relationships is the fear of being alone. We may feel like we'll never find someone else who will love us or that we're not good enough to attract a healthier partner. This fear can keep us trapped in an unhappy, toxic relationship, even when we know it's not good for us.

Emotional dependence: Toxic relationships often involve emotional dependence. We may have become so reliant on our partner for emotional support that we can't imagine life without them. This can be particularly challenging if we've been in the relationship for a long time or if we have a history of trauma that has made us feel like we need someone to rely on.

Low self-esteem: When we have low self-esteem, we may feel like we don't deserve better than a toxic relationship. We may feel like we're lucky to have anyone in our lives, even if that person is treating us badly. This can make it hard for us to leave the relationship and seek out something healthier.

Hope for change: Toxic relationships can be particularly challenging to end if we're holding out hope that things will get better. We may feel like our partner will change, that they'll suddenly start treating us better, or that they'll seek help for their own issues. This hope can keep us trapped in a cycle of abuse and prevent us from making the tough decision to end the relationship.

Fear of consequences: Finally, we may fear the consequences of ending a toxic relationship. Our partner may threaten us, try to harm us, or make life difficult for us in other ways. We may worry about how our partner will react, or fear that they'll make our lives even worse if we leave.

