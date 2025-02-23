Experts suggest that the largest meal should be timed according to the body's energy needs and digestion process.

Many people believe that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but when it comes to the heaviest meal, dinner or lunch takes the top spot. Experts suggest that the largest meal should be timed according to the body's energy needs and digestion process.

Why not breakfast?

Breakfast provides the initial fuel for the day, but the body is just waking up and may not be ready for a heavy meal. A balanced breakfast should include proteins, healthy fats, and carbohydrates to boost metabolism without overloading the digestive system.

Lunch: The ideal heaviest meal

Lunch is often considered the best time for the heaviest meal because the body's metabolism is at its peak. Eating a large meal at noon provides energy for the rest of the day and helps maintain productivity. Traditional diets in many cultures, such as Mediterranean and Indian, emphasise a filling lunch with a mix of proteins, whole grains, and vegetables.

Why dinner should be lighter

Eating a heavy meal at night can lead to digestion issues, disturbed sleep, and weight gain. The body's metabolism slows down in the evening, making it harder to burn calories. A lighter dinner, preferably eaten a few hours before bedtime, supports better sleep and overall health.

Balancing your meals

The key is to distribute nutrients throughout the day:

Breakfast - Light but nutritious (fruits, oats, eggs).

Light but nutritious (fruits, oats, eggs). Lunch - The biggest meal (lean proteins, whole grains, vegetables).

The biggest meal (lean proteins, whole grains, vegetables). Dinner - Light and easily digestible (soups, salads, lean proteins).



Also read: Nita Ambani elevates her Lucknowi Chikankari white saree with rare portrait-cut diamond emerald necklace