Boxing Day: History, significance and why this day is celebrated on December 26

Boxing day celebrates goodwill, and the thought behind standing by the poor in their misery.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

File photo

Boxing Day, which is observed the day after Christmas but has nothing to do with sports, is a cultural holiday. Historically, it was the day when gifts were given to the poor, but in the modern era, it is celebrated as a public holiday when families spend time together.

Boxing Day is still celebrated in many parts of the world, including the United Kingdom, Scotland, Australia, Nigeria, Canada, Germany, Denmark, Norway, and other countries. South Africa celebrates the Day of Goodwill on the same date.

Boxing Day acquired its name in the 1800s, during Queen Victoria's reign. The day after Christmas was traditionally when wealthy households would give gifts to their servants. Their employers would load up boxes with gifts, cash, and leftovers from Christmas for them the following day after they reported to work on Christmas, serving as a sort of holiday bonus.

Many rural residents also go fox-hunting on Boxing Day, which is frequently followed or preceded by a warm beverage at the neighbourhood pub.

The patron saint of horses, St. Stephen, celebrates his feast day on December 26 (also known as St. Stephen's Day). The Boxing Day and St. Stephen's Day celebrations include horse races and rugby.

Giving money, food, or other gifts to those in need the day after Christmas is referred to as "giving Christmas boxes." Thus, Boxing Day got its name.

