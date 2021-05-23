Bottle of red wine that spent 14 months in space can be yours for THIS amount, here's how

Do you want to drink a bottle of red wine from space? Now you can. 'Petrus 2000', became one of the 12 bottles that were sent into space in November 2019 by researchers.

The wine bottles were sent by a startup called Space Cargo Unlimited in order to explore the potential for extraterrestrial agriculture. The bottles returned to Earth after spending 14 months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The catch is that this wine bottle can be yours as it was also recently put up for auction by a private auction company, Christie's. One can buy this bottle of French wine for as much as $1 million ( Rs. 7,29,10,500).

On their official Instagram account, Christie's wrote, "This is the first time wine has travelled to the ISS and returned to Earth, aging in a carefully monitored and controlled environment, as part of a series of experiments undertaken by Space Cargo Unlimited, a one-of-a-kind European 'New Space' start-up."

It further read, "The unique bottle of space-aged Petrus is offered in a unique trunk, imagined and handcrafted by the Parisian Maison d'Arts Les Ateliers Victor, alongside a bottle of terrestrial Pétrus 2000, a decanter, glasses and a corkscrew made from a meteorite."

The Instagram page also said that all the proceeds of the sale will go towards funding future space missions, offering collectors an opportunity to acquire a piece of vinous and space history while also contributing to ongoing research.

Tim Tiptree, international director of Christie's wine and spirits department, said the space-aged wine was "matured in a unique environment" of near zero-gravity aboard the space station.