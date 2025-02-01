The very thought of living under the same roof along with your partner is something exciting to think about! Imagine coming back home after a long hectic day at work and seeing your partner welcome you with warm hugs and maybe your favourite dinner! How beautiful that would be.

The very thought of living under the same roof along with your partner is something exciting to think about! Imagine coming back home after a long hectic day at work and seeing your partner welcome you with warm hugs and maybe your favourite dinner! How beautiful that would be.

But sometimes, that feeling fades away with time, especially when your lives get surrounded with various other factors such as work, career and more. This may be the onset of roommate syndrome in your relationship - a stage in a romantic relationship where you see your partner as more of a roommate than a companion or a friend.

Why does it occur?

Roommate syndrome usually occurs due to the lack of communication and quality time. Mostly, people get occupied with their lives that they forget to bestow attention on their loved ones. The lack of quality time and togetherness can be one of the major reasons behind roommate syndrome.

Another reason is that people soon get "bored" of their relationships and start liking someone else over their partners. Again, it also happens due to the lack of emotional connect, arising out of the absense of deep, meaningful communications.

Prevention

Communicate with your partner. Ask them about their day, share your thoughts with them, and most importantly, make them feel heard and understood. Next step is to start afresh, once you have discovered the issue. Take your time to rebuild the relationship and bond with your partner.

If you have arrived at a point where your relationship can't work, regardless of the efforts you make, maybe it's time to let go of the relationship and embrace new beginnings.