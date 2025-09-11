Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and others for its health, glow benefits

From Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma to Shweta Tripathi, many Bollywood celebrities are embracing oil pulling as part of their daily routines. Here’s a look at what this Ayurvedic practice is, its benefits, and why it has found so many takers in the film industry.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 02:06 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and others for its health, glow benefits
Oil pulling, an age-old Ayurvedic ritual, has quietly made its way into the morning routines of several Bollywood stars. The practice is simple: swishing a tablespoon of edible oil, usually coconut or sesame, around the mouth for a few minutes before spitting it out. It’s believed to 'pull out' toxins, improve oral hygiene, and leave you feeling refreshed.

Bollywood stars who swear by it

Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez have all spoken about making oil pulling a part of their wellness regime. Shweta Tripathi, known for her roles in Masaan and Mirzapur, has mentioned that this ritual does wonders for her skin. For busy stars constantly under the spotlight, such a simple habit is both time-friendly and effective.

Benefits and how to practise it

The benefits most often linked to oil pulling include fresher breath, reduced plaque, healthier gums and overall oral detox. Some also believe it contributes to clearer skin and better digestion, since oral health is connected to overall well-being. While scientific studies on oil pulling are still limited, dental experts agree it can be a helpful addition to regular brushing and flossing.

Practising oil pulling is easy: just swish the oil gently in your mouth for 5-15 minutes, then spit it out. Coconut oil is a favourite for its pleasant taste and antibacterial properties. Experts, however, caution that this should not replace your regular dental care, it’s best seen as a supplement.

As more Bollywood stars continue to endorse this natural ritual, oil pulling is turning into a wellness trend that blends tradition with modern lifestyles.

