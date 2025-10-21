Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate Diwali 2025 in Style: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar stun in ethnic looks, see pics

PM Modi is 'deeply saddened' by Asrani's death, calls him 'gifted entertainer, truly versatile artist': 'He added...'
Bollywood stars lit up Diwali 2025 with elegant traditional outfits and heartfelt wishes. From Kiara Advani to Twinkle Khanna, see who dazzled in festive style.
Diwali, the festival of lights, is never complete without Bollywood adding its own sparkle. This year, B-town celebrities turned social media into a runway of ethnic elegance, as they celebrated the joyous occasion with family, laughter, and lots of style.
Alia Bhatt celebrated Diwali in a beautiful pink embroidered georgette kurta paired with a mint green pleated skirt. Ranbir Kapoor complemented her festive look in a classic white kurta set, making the couple a picture of elegance and simplicity during the celebration.
For their first Diwali as parents, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra matched in a yellow outfit. Kiara looked radiant in a sunshine-yellow anarkali paired with an elegant red bindi and minimal jewellery, while Sidharth complemented her in a yellow kurta and white pants.
The Kapoor family’s grand Diwali bash was a star-studded affair. Alia Bhatt shines in a golden saree, while Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads in a stunning powder-blue outfit. The Kapoor family lighten up social media feeds with their smiles and sibling-like chemistry.
Mira Rajput chose a shimmering mustard anarkali, perfectly balanced with soft glam makeup, while Shahid opted for a black bandhgala. Their pictures reflected the laughter and love that marked their home celebration.
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar celebrated Diwali in London. Twinkle’s pink sharara set brought festive grace to the cool autumn air, while Akshay kept it classic in a pastel kurta. The couple’s serene setting and warm smiles made their celebration feel close to home.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra kept their Diwali all about family and faith. The couple shared a peaceful family portrait with their children. Shilpa twinned with her daughter in a red suit with golden zari detailing, while Raj and their son wore matching ivory kurtas.
Shraddha Kapoor spread cheer with a golden-hued anarkali from the label Aacho.
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur shared a sweet family moment with their baby boy. Vikrant opted for a classic white kurta-pyjama, while Sheetal dazzled in a red saree.
Vicky Kaushal skipped a couple of photos with Katrina Kaif this year but enjoyed the evening with his brother, Sunny Kaushal, and father, Sham Kaushal. Vicky sparkled in black, while Sunny chose ivory.
Kajol’s black saree with a red border brought timeless elegance to her look, while Ajay Devgn chose a classic blue kurta. The duo celebrated with Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta, making it a wholesome family affair.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for a soothing green kurta set. Her minimalist look was a reminder that elegance often lies in simplicity.
