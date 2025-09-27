Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Bobby Deol reveals struggling with inferiority complex; here's what this condition means and how to deal with it

Actor Bobby Deol candidly discussed his struggles with inferiority complex during a challenging phase in his career, shedding light on the impact of self-doubt and the importance of mental health awareness.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 02:51 PM IST

Bobby Deol reveals struggling with inferiority complex; here's what this condition means and how to deal with it
Actor Bobby Deol recently opened up about a difficult phase in his life when he struggled with an inferiority complex. During this time, he often felt insecure and inadequate, even avoiding social interactions by standing alone at parties. Reflecting on these moments, Bobby shared that self-doubt was a constant companion, making it hard for him to feel confident in his work and life.

However, his recent praised performance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks a significant comeback, showing that overcoming such challenges is possible with persistence and self-awareness.

What is an inferiority complex?

An inferiority complex is when someone feels consistently less capable, less attractive, or less intelligent than others. These feelings can lead to low self-esteem, social withdrawal, and self-doubt. People struggling with this may also overcompensate or become overly critical of themselves.

How it affects people?

Inferiority complex can stem from critical parenting, comparing oneself to others, or experiencing repeated failures. It can affect personal relationships, career growth, and overall mental well-being. In some cases, it may even contribute to anxiety or depression if left unaddressed.

Ways to overcome it

  • Therapy: Talking to a professional, like through Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, helps in changing negative thought patterns.
  • Self-Compassion: Being kind to yourself and acknowledging your strengths can boost confidence.
  • Mindfulness: Meditation and mindfulness practices can reduce self-critical thoughts.
  • Support: Surrounding yourself with supportive friends and family can make a big difference.

Bobby Deol’s openness reminds us that even successful people face self-doubt. His journey shows that acknowledging these struggles and seeking help can lead to growth, resilience, and renewed confidence.

