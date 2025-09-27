Bobby Deol reveals struggling with inferiority complex; here's what this condition means and how to deal with it

73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation: 'Spent 60-70 hours in detention without..., given ice to...'
LIFESTYLE
Actor Bobby Deol candidly discussed his struggles with inferiority complex during a challenging phase in his career, shedding light on the impact of self-doubt and the importance of mental health awareness.
Actor Bobby Deol recently opened up about a difficult phase in his life when he struggled with an inferiority complex. During this time, he often felt insecure and inadequate, even avoiding social interactions by standing alone at parties. Reflecting on these moments, Bobby shared that self-doubt was a constant companion, making it hard for him to feel confident in his work and life.
However, his recent praised performance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks a significant comeback, showing that overcoming such challenges is possible with persistence and self-awareness.
An inferiority complex is when someone feels consistently less capable, less attractive, or less intelligent than others. These feelings can lead to low self-esteem, social withdrawal, and self-doubt. People struggling with this may also overcompensate or become overly critical of themselves.
Inferiority complex can stem from critical parenting, comparing oneself to others, or experiencing repeated failures. It can affect personal relationships, career growth, and overall mental well-being. In some cases, it may even contribute to anxiety or depression if left unaddressed.
Bobby Deol’s openness reminds us that even successful people face self-doubt. His journey shows that acknowledging these struggles and seeking help can lead to growth, resilience, and renewed confidence.