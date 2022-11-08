Blood moon pics: See this amazing lunar eclipse 2022 event

Photo: Pixabay

Today, it was the second and last total lunar eclipse of 2022 and was visible in many parts of the world. Which include Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia, Asia, North and South America, Australia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean.

Lunar eclipse 2022: Things you must do after lunar eclipse ends

India witnessed a partial lunar eclipse today in most of its cities. Kohima, Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Siliguri, Patna, and Ranchi witnessed the total lunar eclipse.

People were quite excited about the last lunar eclipse of the year since it was the last blood moon lunar eclipse unlit 2025.

Here we have got some rare and amazing visuals for you of the blood moon lunar eclipse from different parts of the world.

Bihar | Visuals of India's last LunarEclipse of the year, from Patna pic.twitter.com/8AADxL7RP9 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

The last Blood Moon lunar eclipse until 2025 is underway! See the first photos here. https://t.co/uZWNXYyjcg pic.twitter.com/gp5E5x94vu — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) November 8, 2022