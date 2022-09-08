Search icon
Bloated stomach: All you need to know about its causes, symptoms and treatment

Bloating can cause discomfort, and sometimes pain and have a negative impact on the quality of life for some individuals.

Bloating can be described as the feeling that there is an inflated balloon in the abdomen.

Bloating is a sensation of abdominal fullness. This commonly occurs as a result of a buildup of gas somewhere in the gastrointestinal tract and may be associated with gastrointestinal disorders or organic diseases. About 16-30% of people report that they regularly experience bloating, so it is very common. Bloating can cause discomfort, and sometimes pain and have a negative impact on the quality of life for some individuals. Bloating can be described as the feeling that there is an inflated balloon in the abdomen. 

Cause

There are many causes of bloating, they include Irritable bowel syndrome. Constipation Food intolerance usually to milk (lactose intolerance), fructose intolerance, wheat, and gluten. Hormones, especially before a period or during menopause.

Symptoms

A sensation that the abdomen is full of Sharp pain that may occur anywhere in the body and change locations rapidly.  A doctor should be consulted if bloating is accompanied by: Diarrhea Bloody stools Chest discomfort Loss of appetite or feeling too full quickly. 

Treatment

Bloating will usually resolve itself by making certain lifestyle and dietary changes avoiding carbonated beverages eating small, frequent meals at a reasonable pace avoid chewing gum as this predisposes to air swallowing.

Gas-producing foods such as beans and lentils should be avoided.

Regular exercise or taking a walk after each meal is a must. 

Bloating caused by constipation can be treated by eating more high-fiber foods, exercising regularly, and increasing fluid intake. Food enzymes can be taken before food is consumed or added to food that causes gas and bloating. Another form of treatment is antacids. Antacids enable gas buildup to be belched away more easily, reducing the amount of bloating that develops. Simethicone, an oral anti-foaming agent that helps the body to expel gas more quickly can also be used. If any medical condition is causing bloating, we should first treat the underlying cause.

 

