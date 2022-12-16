Search icon
Blisters pop out in your mouth frequently? Check out these effective home remedies

The following home remedies will provide you with great relief if you suffer from blisters in the mouth frequently.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 10:49 PM IST

Representational Image

If you get a mouth ulcer, not only will it be painful to eat and drink, but you may also find it difficult to communicate. When they emerge suddenly, the situation becomes much more dire, necessitating more intake of liquid foods.

It's hard to get down food that you've chewed and swallowed when you're very hungry. Reduced hydration and a lack of gastrointestinal hygiene are the root causes of this issue. So, remember these two points. Besides that, we'll provide you with some helpful advice for dealing with blisters.

What are mouth ulcers?
When the soft tissue that borders the mouth becomes damaged or eroded, it is called a mouth ulcer (mucous membrane).

Ulcers in the mouth may be brought on by a wide variety of factors. Injuries are the leading cause (such as accidentally biting the inside of your cheek). Aphthous ulceration is another cause, along with drugs, skin rashes in the mouth, viruses, bacteria, fungi, chemicals, and medical problems.

A non-healing sore in the mouth might indicate cancer. Mouth ulcers are often painless and go away within a week to two weeks without any intervention.

Mouth ulcer home remedies

  • When mouth blisters appear, combine 1 teaspoon of alum in a glass of water. Now, rinse it twice or three times every day.
  • Turmeric water may also help with mouth ulcers. Simply boil 2 teaspoons of turmeric in a glass of water, then cool and dissolve it. It goes into effect immediately.
  • Mulethi should be ground and mixed with honey before being applied to the blistered region. You will undoubtedly feel better after a time.
  • Apply tea tree oil to the blistered region using a cotton ball.
  • Using cotton, apply glycerin and roasted alum to the blistered region. Allow the saliva to trickle throughout this time.
  • Grind green cardamom and combine with honey; apply to ulcers. You'll be relieved.
  • Aside from that, aloe vera juice may be administered to the blistered area. This gives quick relief as well. If you desire, you may also use aloe vera gel.
  • At the same time, desi ghee provides significant relief from ulcers. All you have to do is apply it to the blistered area at night and sleep. Then observe how you feel relieved in the morning.
