LIFESTYLE
Ghazals are deeply rooted in the timeless themes of love, beauty, loss, heartbreak, and human relationships.
Music transcends time…and this has been proved again and again as people still show their love for ghazals and the music of legends such as Jagjit Singh, Talat Aziz, and Pandit Jasraj. Artists today are making enough efforts to preserve these timeless music and the romance of ghazal alive by blending traditional ghazal music with modern sounds, in order to make it relevant and appealing for the modern-day audience. And perhaps these innovations are the right way to find a fine balance of soulful music which will strike a code with the right audience.
Ghazals are deeply rooted in the timeless themes of love, beauty, loss, heartbreak, and human relationships. So, while the core themes remain unchanged, the presentation should and has evolved. Modern technology and contemporary musical influences have enabled ghazals to reach a broader audience. A “sher” in a ghazal consists of two lines with deep meaning; this is often compared with a 30-second reel, which instantly connects with the audience. So, the future of ghazals of course is not dark but bright and easily acceptable to the music lovers of today.
Legends live on
Recently, we released a rare recording of the song “Jab Uske Paas” on YouTube which was met with resounding success. This rare footage believed to be composed by Jagjit Singh himself till date was not available on public domain and it was such a joy to be able to bring it in front of the larger audience. The song, set in Raag Baageshree and penned by the celebrated poet Qateel Shifai, was performed by Jagjit Singh in an intimate mehfil in 1989. This forgotten masterpiece holds a deep sense of nostalgia and artistry. And once again it was proved that Jagjit Sahab’s voice has the rare power to transcend time, and this release did bring immense joy to his fans and offer a glimpse into those memorable times of lasting gazals. And this proves the point that ghazals and music from the past will always continue to enthrall the audience across generations.
There are certain slower-paced pieces like thumris, vilambit classical pieces and especially ghazals, that possess a certain depth that draws listeners into a powerful emotional space. Once heard with full concentration, it can take the listener into a trance, making them sway to the rhythm and emotions that unfold within the music. This slower tempo allows every note and lyric to breathe, giving the audience time to absorb the nuances of the composition. The gentle, deliberate pace enables a deeper connection, where each word resonates, pulling the listener into the world of the poet’s emotions. This is where the true magic happens—when the listener is fully present, the music transcends time, creating an almost meditative experience. The focus is on the poetry, the spaces between. The youngsters love this moment of pause.
Innovation is the key
Against the wish and liking of many music lovers, trends will change and there will always be a need to accept this chance, and this is exactly why there should be an open space for innovation and experimentation. One will always have to make it relevant to the current listeners and this inspires modern day musicians to innovate and experiment continuously. The need of the hour is to try and blend traditional ghazal elements with modern electronic sounds stems. This fusion can breathe new life into classical compositions and introduce ghazals to listeners who might not otherwise explore this genre. There should be a continuous endeavor to strike a delicate balance of modern and traditional sounds. It is crucial to ensure that the essence of the ghazal is not lost amidst electronic beats. And though careful orchestration and a deep understanding of both musical worlds, one can always manage to strike a balance. Collaborations are another way forward. One should always collaborate with legendary singers such as Pandit Jasraj, Talat Aziz and witness their mastery over music and their deep emotional connection to every note. The way they approach music with such dedication and passion has been a powerful learning experience for many. These collaborations expanded my artistic horizons, inspiring new dimensions of creativity.
Onward in this musical journey
The musical journey of ghazal will continue to live, albeit with a few roadblocks along the way. There will always be challenges of preserving tradition, however, a deep understanding of music will always give way to newer compositions which will preserve traditions while allowing modernity to find a right balance of notes and nuances. The goal will always be to enhance the emotional depth of my ghazals. It’s key to understand the intricacies of sound engineering, where the vocals, instruments, and subtle nuances of the composition come together to evoke a deep emotional connection with the audience. The focus should be on maintaining clarity and warmth in the sound, ensuring that the poetry’s emotional weight resonates with each listener. The beauty of ghazals lies in the poets’ ability to evoke different feelings for different people - some may feel love, others may sense longing or nostalgia. And the audiences will always find their own meaning and personal connection within the poetry.
By Mr. Nisschal Zaveri - Ghazal singer, Composer and Producer
