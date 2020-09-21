Bizzare: Crab smokes cigarette, stumbles all over beach in viral video

A yet another bizzare video has been going viral on the internet. This one involves a crab smoking a cigarette. Told you it was bizzare!

A group of friends, who were chilling on a beach, have shot the crab on camera, holding and smoking a cigarette. Throughout the video, the crab is seen holding the cigarette and walking, rather stumbling, through the beach.

The act of giving an innocent creature something as harmful as a cigarette has been condemned by many. More so, spreading garbage has become a concern too after seeing that it could be picked up by creatures who stumble upon it.

Here's the video:

Cancer taking a cancerous puff This is like a bad dream. Our wastage being picked by crab. We can spoil any ecosystem with our attitude.... pic.twitter.com/HOhowVPgyM — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 20, 2020

The video is likely to alert NGOs taking care of the eco-system, like the WWF (World Wildlife Fund), among others.

An act such as these are not healthy and DNA condemns it. If you come across such an act, be responsible and report it to the authorities.