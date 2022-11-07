Bizarre outfits of Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and other Bollywood divas that caught troller's eyeballs

Photo: Instagram

We cannot disagree with the fact that fashion has become a way of expression. It tells a lot about one's personality. Everyone wants to look good and sharp whenever they step out and who else understands fashion and style better than the Bollywood divas as it is a part of their work? But, the social media police leave no opportunity to troll these B-town ladies.

Today, we have come up with a list of Bollywood actresses who got trolled by the fashion police for their fashion choices.

Priyanka Chopra

Our desi girl is finally back in town after 3 years as she launched her haircare band Anomaly in India. But, fashion police seemed a little disappointed to see her latest outfit. The actress was spotted at the airport in a white untucked shirt and black flare jeans which didn't go down with the trollers.

Janhvi Kapor

Janhvi Kapoor is amongst the top trending actress in Bollywood, right now. Currently, she's busy promoting her latest theatrical release Mili, which was released last Friday. Last week she was seen promoting her film in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. The trollers trolled the actress for wearing a high-slit long blue dress.

Sonakshi Sinha

The Dabang lady was captured promoting her film Double XL, which got a theatrical release last Friday. The actress look was trolled as she opted for a long beige and green floral kaftan teamed with pants.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former miss world Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been disappointing the fashion police for quite a long time with her fashion choices. The actress was spotted at the airport with her daughter Aradhaya Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan. The beauty queen chose to wear a loose black and long white stripped tunic along with black pants which didn't do justice to her beauty as per the trollers.