Biswajit Jha’s story, ‘Modern Buddha’ wonders ‘Are we truly a puppet in the hands of destiny?’

In "Modern Buddha," author Biswajit Jha explores the challenges of India's education system and the unfulfilled expectations of middle-class parents through the compelling story of Siddhartha, a talented footballer whose dreams are thwarted by societal norms.

Biswajit Jha, the author, through his book, 'Modern Buddha’ captures the predominant education system of India, the stagnant existing middle-class parents’ anticipations from a brilliant child, which they themselves could not achieve.

It’s an extremely powerful story of an aspiring footballer, Siddhartha. Perhaps he might have become a superstar if destiny had cultivated his distinctive ability. But sadly he had to live by the rule book of his parents and bound to part with his dreams.

Exceptionally written with all probability, the book is the first fiction by an Indian writer to explore Bhutan’s concept of GNH (Gross National Happiness).

In line with Jha’s mental bent, all the citizens of the tiny Himalayan nation, Bhutan, have learnt to live calmly synchronising with nature, help makes them one of the happiest people in the world.

Profoundly, the book goes deep down into GNH as very interestingly, Jha has taken all the readers to explain how the world runs after materialistic accomplishments while true happiness lies somewhere else.

The author’s extensively researched and travelled across Bhutan, meeting and interacting with Buddhist monks and several other states of India as well to find out what makes people happy. Every now and then, he tried to dig out the ‘exact meaning of life.’

It’s a far-fetched Journey of Transformation. It floats with the freshness of Bhutan’s terrains and the tranquil sublimity of Buddha with a modern affirmation. It treads the complications of life and his difficult instants and disasters.

The protagonist, the Narrator of the fiction dealt with heartbreak. His love, determined to see the world, so, the Narrator mourns her loss and hides from life, throwing himself into rehabbing.

His willingness to get going with few resources is admirable. His encounters with new foods, places and people broaden his horizons. Yet his immaturity and selfishness persist.

It is a wonderful representation and eye-opener for the entire generation. It leaves us asking many philosophical questions like “What is happiness?” and “What is the purpose of life?” the novel has some epic qualities with a longing to rise and reach the final enlightenment of Siddhartha.

Each character has its own perspectives – the father, the mother, Sushmita, none are erroneous. All would have been different if Siddhartha had a little more control over his anger, stubbornness and kept his mind stable. Then his love, his family, and his friends circle would all be with him.

But who can avoid destiny? We keep wondering as we turn the pages “Are we truly a puppet in the hands of destiny? But at last, his desire to unlearn, his journey to Bhutan, his answer to his inner calling, and his final anagnorisis raises him to the level of a tragic hero, and there lies his catharsis and redemption.

People saw in him only a reflection of their fixed ideas of what he was, denied his individuality, and ultimately did not see him at all. This theme, which has implications far beyond the obvious, is skilfully handled.

The incidents of the story are wholly absorbing. The boy's innocent mistake, his nightmare experiences, his lightning success, followed by a retreat. Parts of this experience may have been told before, but never with such cleanness, concentration and supremacy.

The description of the outlines is breath-taking, the flora and fauna, the nature’s music, its colours, fragrances and the continuous mission make it a saga worth reading

Ultimately, everything boils down to a simple fact that our lives become exactly how we perceive it. So, it is important that we have the right perception of life. But unfortunately, most people, including the so-called educated ones, don't have the right standpoint.

Biswajit Jha, a journalist-turned-author and social worker’s completion of the second book within two and a half years is a phenomenon indeed.

The language is so very lucid and exceedingly well weaved. At times there was a touch of repetitive though! But overall this is a fiction with a thrilling concept at its core. Biswajit Jha has been able to keep his readers engrossed till the end…