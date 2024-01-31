Twitter
Headlines

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 7,599 in Flipkart sale after Rs 45,400 off, check details

Modi-Macron effect on India-France ties: The soft power dimension

Saindhav OTT release: Know when, where to watch Venkatesh's action thriller

Biswajit Jha’s story, ‘Modern Buddha’ wonders ‘Are we truly a puppet in the hands of destiny?’

Virat Kohli's brother Vikas rubbishes rumours surrounding their mother's health, says 'mom is....'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 7,599 in Flipkart sale after Rs 45,400 off, check details

Modi-Macron effect on India-France ties: The soft power dimension

Saindhav OTT release: Know when, where to watch Venkatesh's action thriller

Top 10 football transfers in January window

10 foods that have more calcium than fish

How to use methi seeds to lower blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

India's biggest flop film, released in 2009, made with Rs 80 crore budget, had two superstars, ended career of 1 star

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Biswajit Jha’s story, ‘Modern Buddha’ wonders ‘Are we truly a puppet in the hands of destiny?’

In "Modern Buddha," author Biswajit Jha explores the challenges of India's education system and the unfulfilled expectations of middle-class parents through the compelling story of Siddhartha, a talented footballer whose dreams are thwarted by societal norms.

article-main

Chitresh Sehgal

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 01:05 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Biswajit Jha, the author, through his book, 'Modern Buddha’ captures the predominant education system of India, the stagnant existing middle-class parents’ anticipations from a brilliant child, which they themselves could not achieve. 

It’s an extremely powerful story of an aspiring footballer, Siddhartha. Perhaps he might have become a superstar if destiny had cultivated his distinctive ability. But sadly he had to live by the rule book of his parents and bound to part with his dreams.

Exceptionally written with all probability, the book is the first fiction by an Indian writer to explore Bhutan’s concept of GNH (Gross National Happiness).  

In line with Jha’s mental bent, all the citizens of the tiny Himalayan nation, Bhutan, have learnt to live calmly synchronising with nature, help makes them one of the happiest people in the world.

Profoundly, the book goes deep down into GNH as very interestingly, Jha has taken all the readers to explain how the world runs after materialistic accomplishments while true happiness lies somewhere else. 

The author’s extensively researched and travelled across Bhutan, meeting and interacting with Buddhist monks and several other states of India as well to find out what makes people happy. Every now and then, he tried to dig out the ‘exact meaning of life.’  

It’s a far-fetched Journey of Transformation. It floats with the freshness of Bhutan’s terrains and the tranquil sublimity of Buddha with a modern affirmation. It treads the complications of life and his difficult instants and disasters.

The protagonist, the Narrator of the fiction dealt with heartbreak. His love, determined to see the world, so, the Narrator mourns her loss and hides from life, throwing himself into rehabbing.

His willingness to get going with few resources is admirable. His encounters with new foods, places and people broaden his horizons. Yet his immaturity and selfishness persist. 

It is a wonderful representation and eye-opener for the entire generation. It leaves us asking many philosophical questions like “What is happiness?” and “What is the purpose of life?” the novel has some epic qualities with a longing to rise and reach the final enlightenment of Siddhartha.

Each character has its own perspectives – the father, the mother, Sushmita, none are erroneous. All would have been different if Siddhartha had a little more control over his anger, stubbornness and kept his mind stable. Then his love, his family, and his friends circle would all be with him.

But who can avoid destiny? We keep wondering as we turn the pages “Are we truly a puppet in the hands of destiny? But at last, his desire to unlearn, his journey to Bhutan, his answer to his inner calling, and his final anagnorisis raises him to the level of a tragic hero, and there lies his catharsis and redemption.

People saw in him only a reflection of their fixed ideas of what he was, denied his individuality, and ultimately did not see him at all. This theme, which has implications far beyond the obvious, is skilfully handled. 

The incidents of the story are wholly absorbing. The boy's innocent mistake, his nightmare experiences, his lightning success, followed by a retreat. Parts of this experience may have been told before, but never with such cleanness, concentration and supremacy.

The description of the outlines is breath-taking, the flora and fauna, the nature’s music, its colours, fragrances and the continuous mission make it a saga worth reading 

Ultimately, everything boils down to a simple fact that our lives become exactly how we perceive it. So, it is important that we have the right perception of life. But unfortunately, most people, including the so-called educated ones, don't have the right standpoint.

Biswajit Jha, a journalist-turned-author and social worker’s completion of the second book within two and a half years is a phenomenon indeed.  

The language is so very lucid and exceedingly well weaved. At times there was a touch of repetitive though! But overall this is a fiction with a thrilling concept at its core. Biswajit Jha has been able to keep his readers engrossed till the end…

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why will it not be presented this year?

Meet IAS officer who was devastated after breakup, went to IIT, left high-paying job, cracked UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Budget 2024: Finance Ministry bullish on 7 percent plus growth but...

Water supply to be shut down in Delhi for 16 hours on Jan 29 and 30; check list of affected areas

Mannara Chopra says Ankita Lokhande getting evicted before her in BB17 finale is 'more than karma' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE