Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: Meet Perry, the mascot of CWG 2022 and its 10-year-old designer

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are being held in Birmingham, England. And you must have seen the official mascot for the Birmingham Games, which is a multi-coloured bull.

Perry is the best of Brum, second to none, the latest icon is an extra special, multi-coloured bull. Perry is a proper Brummie: strong, kind, and a bit cheeky.

Meet Perry, the mascot of the Commonwealth Games 2022

The bull is an animal synonymous with Birmingham - the city's market area is commonly referred to as the Bull Ring since the 16th century.

It also features a gold medal, a reference to Birmingham's famous Jewellery Quarter where 40 per cent of the country's jewellery is made.

Perry symbolises the unity of the Commonwealth as well as the diverse communities across Birmingham and the West Midlands.

Who designed Perry?

10-year-old Emma Lou has designed the official mascot, Perry, for Birmingham Games 2022. She is from Great Manchester and designed the bovine character during a national contest last year.

Emma said Perry's vibrant look was a way of reflecting the essence of the games.

"He's covered in colourful hexagons to represent all of us coming together in equal partnership to make the games a success," she said.

According to Emma, Perry is a 'friendly, kind and cheeky bull'. “I feel as if I’m in a dream. I think the mascot is great, he looks so cute. I am really excited to come to the Commonwealth Games and it will be amazing to see Perry in the Opening Ceremony,” Emma had said at the time she won the contest, a local media outlet reported.

Commonwealth Games 2022

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

The Games, the biggest and most expensive sporting event in the UK since the 2012 London Olympics, have had to deal with the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes almost 10 years since the much-acclaimed opening ceremony of the London Games.

The opening act marked the beginning of 11 days of sporting action in the city. More than 5000 athletes from 72 countries will compete in 280 events across 19 sports in 15 venues.

