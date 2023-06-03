Search icon
Bipasha Basu reveals her postpartum weight loss secret: 'rebuilding a stronger version of me’

Here are some tips to help you on your weight loss journey after pregnancy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 09:59 PM IST

Bipasha Basu have always been the most fittest actress in the Bollywood. The 44-year-old, who gave birth to a daughter six months ago, has started working out in an effort to gradually lose weight after giving birth. Bipasha is, in her own wise words, "rebuilding a stronger version" of herself "from scratch".

Bipasha Basu can be seen working out hard in her most recent social media image. She appears committed to exercising her way back to her pre-pregnancy physique and regaining her strength and endurance.

 

In the caption, Bipasha wrote that she is “rebuilding a stronger version” of herself from scratch.

Bipasha Basu has always adhered to her fitness regimen, maintaining a balanced diet and never skipping a workout. Her amazing physique is proof of that. Bipasha Basu enjoys both yoga and her workout regimen equally.

 

How to lose post-partum weight?

Focus on nutrition: Eating a well-balanced, nutritious diet is crucial for post-partum weight loss. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your meals. Avoid processed foods, sugary snacks, and beverages high in calories. Remember that crash dieting or extreme calorie restriction is not recommended, especially if you're breastfeeding, as it can affect milk supply and overall energy levels.

Breastfeeding: If you're breastfeeding, it can aid in post-partum weight loss. Breastfeeding burns calories and can help your uterus shrink back to its pre-pregnancy size. Ensure that you're eating enough to support breastfeeding, as severe calorie restriction can negatively impact milk production.

Engage in physical activity: Incorporating regular exercise into your routine can be beneficial for post-partum weight loss. Start slowly with low-impact activities like walking and gradually increase the intensity and duration as you feel more comfortable. You can also try postnatal exercises specifically designed for women after childbirth. It's important to listen to your body and give yourself time to recover before engaging in more strenuous exercises.

