In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Johnson revealed the dark side of biohacking also highlighted how his anti-aging experiment failed.

Bryan Johnson, a tech entrepreneur, is now a prominent figure in the modern movement focused on achieving immortality. Johnson, who spends $2 million (around Rs 17 crore) each year on efforts to reverse his aging process, has become well-known for his use of advanced health techniques. He has undertaken procedures such as blood transfusions from his son and full plasma exchanges, attracting significant attention.

In a recent revelation, Bryan Johnson, 46, may have discovered an unexpected outcome, his efforts to slow aging may have inadvertently sped it up.

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Johnson revealed a significant error concerning rapamycin, a drug he had considered crucial to his health plan. This immunosuppressant, initially used for organ transplant patients and now popular in anti-aging circles, was something Johnson had been testing for five years.

Motivated by a 2009 study indicating rapamycin could increase the lifespan of mice by up to 14%, and a 2023 human trial where 65% of participants reported improved health while taking the drug, Johnson carefully modified his dosage to manage potential benefits and risks. However, instead of experiencing rejuvenation, the tech entrepreneur began to notice concerning side effects.

Johnson experienced several adverse effects, including mouth ulcers, slow wound healing, cholesterol imbalances, and elevated blood sugar levels. However, what truly concerned him was an increase in his resting heart rate, a key indicator of sleep and recovery. This gap between what was expected and what was actually happening led to a serious reassessment.

Adding to the concern was a recent study from Yale University, which challenged the positive views of rapamycin. Researchers found that the drug actually sped up biological aging across 16 epigenetic markers. Instead of maintaining youth, it might have been accelerating the aging process, at least for Johnson.

Facing the very outcome he’s spent millions to avoid, Johnson chose transparency over embarrassment. “To those of you laughing at home, I’m laughing with you,” he said with a wry smile, confirming he has since stopped taking the drug.

But this wasn’t a resignation — it was a reset. Johnson remains committed to experimenting, documenting, and, crucially, sharing. “It’s important to talk about both the successes and the failures,” he said. “That’s how we all learn.”

Bryan Johnson's self-funded mission is a public experiment in longevity's boundaries, along with its associated high-stakes risks. While some see him as a visionary, others are skeptical of his methods. Regardless of your perspective, one thing is clear: in the battle against aging, even the most carefully planned actions can potentially accelerate the process.