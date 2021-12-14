Bikini, age, height: What Indians searched on Google after Harnaaz Sandhu won Miss Universe 2021 title

After a wait of more than two decades, Chandigarh's Harnaaz Sandhu finally brought home the Miss Universe crown. The 21-year-old won the title Sunday night at a glittering event held at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.

"I am immensely grateful to the Almighty, my parents, and the Miss India Organisation for guiding and supporting me throughout. Loads of love to everyone who prayed and wished the crown for me. Bringing the glorious crown back after 21 years to India is a moment of great pride," Harnaaz told IANS.

Sandhu beat out 79 contestants to be crowned Miss Universe. Nadia Ferreira, Miss Paraguay was the runner-up and the second runner-up was Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane.

Soon after her win, Harnaaz Sadhu quickly became one of the top trends on social media and thousands of people across the globe started searching about her on Google.

Her Miss Universe title win expectedly generated curiosity among netizens who wanted to know more about the diva and consequently, Google searches on Harnaaz Sandhu's name jumped noticeably.

A preliminary search on Google by Harnaaz Sandhu's name shows what all people looked up about her on the search engine. And well, you wouldn't be surprised to know that it was a diverse range of topics about Harnaaz that people wanted to know about. From her age, height, family background, parents, biography, religion to even her bikini photos, people looked up all sorts of things about her.

People also looked up her Instagram handle and it won't be surprising that her fan following has grown manifold since her Miss Universe title win. From 290 thousand followers to over 1.6 million, that's how much Harnaaz's followers have increased after her win.

For the unversed, before Harnaaz, the only two Indian to have ever won the Miss Universe crown are Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen.

Meanwhile, Sandhu believes that pageants are a platform where women come forward to celebrate sisterhood and womanhood and people across the world celebrate their beauty queens and their successes with great pride. "According to me, it's all about being true to the self and people around you will definitely look at that spark in you," she stated.

Harnaaz is an alumna of Chandigarh's Post Graduate Government College Sector 11 and also a Punjabi film actress. Her mother is a gynaecologist.

The young model also has numerous pageant titles to her name like Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

She has also starred in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'.