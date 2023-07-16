Headlines

Lifestyle

Bihar man dies after eating 150 momos as challenge with friends

He succumbed to unconsciousness in his valiant attempt to consume 150 momos, ultimately resulting in his tragic demise.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

According to police reports, a tragic incident occurred in Bihar's Gopalganj district, where a man lost his life while attempting to undertake a daunting task known as the "momo-eating challenge." Allegedly, the man had willingly participated in a challenge organized by his friends, which involved consuming a minimum of 150 momos in a single sitting.

Unfortunately, he succumbed to unconsciousness in his valiant attempt to consume 150 momos, ultimately resulting in his tragic demise. “Preliminary investigation reveals that Manjhi was involved in momos eating challenge to eat at least 150 momos. After eating large number of momos, his health deteriorated at the shop. He collapsed on the ground. The shop owner and two of his friends informed us about the incident. We immediately admitted him in Sadar hospital where he died during the treatment,” Shashi Ranjan, SHO of Thawe police station, said.

The individual who passed away has been identified as Vipin Kumar Manjhi, a 25-year-old resident of Sihorwa village in the district, under Thawe police station. Manjhi worked as a mobile phone mechanic and owned a shop located at Gyani Mor in the district. His lifeless body was discovered in the vicinity of Gyani Mor.

SHO Shashi Ranjan said that the incident occurred on Thursday evening. “We have conducted the postmortem and handed over the dead body,” he said.

The family members of the deceased, on the other hand, alleged that his friends had provided him with food laced with poison.

