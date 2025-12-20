FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled, captain Suryakumar Yadav off-colour

Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers up to Rs 10,000 off; check discounted prices of PS5, PS4 accessories and games

AR Rahman concert: Delhi traffic police issue advisory; know which roads will be affected, routes to avoid

RCB react to Jitesh Sharma's T20 World Cup 2026 snub, social media post goes viral

Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre over G RAM G Bill: 'Modi govt has ignored...'

Explained: Why BCCI chose not to name any standby players for T20 World Cup 2026

Cancer risk with eggs? Food authority issues BIG clarification after viral claims

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV, online?

Epstein Files Controversy: Crucial documents MISSING from DOJ’s initial release of files? Democrat reveals what they are

'They tied burnt torso, head outside': Father of Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh recounts horror

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled, captain Suryakumar Yadav off-colour

Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled

Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers up to Rs 10,000 off; check discounted prices of PS5, PS4 accessories and games

Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers

AR Rahman concert: Delhi traffic police issue advisory; know which roads will be affected, routes to avoid

AR Rahman concert: Delhi traffic issue advisory, know which roads will be affec

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more

Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers up to Rs 10,000 off; check discounted prices of PS5, PS4 accessories and games

PlayStation India's Holiday Sale offers up to Rs 10,000 off on PS5 accessories and games like Spider-Man 2 and God of War. Available online and in stores.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 07:26 PM IST

Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers up to Rs 10,000 off; check discounted prices of PS5, PS4 accessories and games
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

PlayStation India has announced a Holiday Sale that brings exciting discounts on PS5 accessories and popular games. This is a sale that gamers have been waiting for to get gaming products at a more affordable price during the holiday season. Discounts of up to Rs 10,000 are available on select items for the customers to avail.

What is on discount:

The sale brings down the prices of many of the most popular PS5 accessories. One of the biggest sales is on the DualSense wireless controller, which is now available at a lower price and in several shades. The DualSense Edge controller, which is aimed at the professional and serious gaming crowd, is also being offered at a lower price.

The biggest deal of all is the PlayStation VR2 headset, which is sold with a discount of up to Rs 10,000. Thus, it helps make VR gaming less expensive for the Indian gaming community. Besides, the sale also includes other accessories, such as wireless headsets and earbuds.

Discounts on popular games:

Several PS5 and PS4 games are also being sold along with the accessories. Popular games like Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and The Last of Us Part I have reduced prices. It is a wonderful opportunity for players to get hold of new games at a lower price.

Where you can buy:

The Holiday Sale is up for grabs in both online and offline stores in India. Gamers can make their purchases either through online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart or by visiting the physical stores like Sony Centre, Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty at 33 considers freezing her eggs, calls it ‘such a weird…’: Know what it means

Why this sale is important:

The PlayStation Holiday Sale is now giving us the opportunity to buy gaming products, and it is ideal for people who want to improve their gaming atmosphere or get gifts. It is a sale that lets gamers buy the games and collections of gaming devices they have always wanted at lower prices.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled, captain Suryakumar Yadav off-colour
Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled
Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers up to Rs 10,000 off; check discounted prices of PS5, PS4 accessories and games
Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers
AR Rahman concert: Delhi traffic police issue advisory; know which roads will be affected, routes to avoid
AR Rahman concert: Delhi traffic issue advisory, know which roads will be affec
RCB react to Jitesh Sharma's T20 World Cup 2026 snub, social media post goes viral
RCB react to Jitesh Sharma's T20 World Cup 2026 snub, social media post goes vir
Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre over G RAM G Bill: 'Modi govt has ignored...'
Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre over G RAM G Bill: 'Modi govt ignored...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement