Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers up to Rs 10,000 off; check discounted prices of PS5, PS4 accessories and games

PlayStation India's Holiday Sale offers up to Rs 10,000 off on PS5 accessories and games like Spider-Man 2 and God of War. Available online and in stores.

PlayStation India has announced a Holiday Sale that brings exciting discounts on PS5 accessories and popular games. This is a sale that gamers have been waiting for to get gaming products at a more affordable price during the holiday season. Discounts of up to Rs 10,000 are available on select items for the customers to avail.

What is on discount:

The sale brings down the prices of many of the most popular PS5 accessories. One of the biggest sales is on the DualSense wireless controller, which is now available at a lower price and in several shades. The DualSense Edge controller, which is aimed at the professional and serious gaming crowd, is also being offered at a lower price.

The biggest deal of all is the PlayStation VR2 headset, which is sold with a discount of up to Rs 10,000. Thus, it helps make VR gaming less expensive for the Indian gaming community. Besides, the sale also includes other accessories, such as wireless headsets and earbuds.

Discounts on popular games:

Several PS5 and PS4 games are also being sold along with the accessories. Popular games like Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and The Last of Us Part I have reduced prices. It is a wonderful opportunity for players to get hold of new games at a lower price.

Where you can buy:

The Holiday Sale is up for grabs in both online and offline stores in India. Gamers can make their purchases either through online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart or by visiting the physical stores like Sony Centre, Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales.

Why this sale is important:

The PlayStation Holiday Sale is now giving us the opportunity to buy gaming products, and it is ideal for people who want to improve their gaming atmosphere or get gifts. It is a sale that lets gamers buy the games and collections of gaming devices they have always wanted at lower prices.