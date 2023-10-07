Bigg Boss fame Kishwer Merchant drops 8 kgs in 5 months post pregnancy: See her inspiring transformation

Merchant stated that she lost 8 kg after her delivery. Kishwer shared images of herself before and after the weight loss process, showing a three to four inch difference. She went on to say that five months of training had improved her strength and fitness.

Celebrities and actors frequently promote healthy lifestyle choices in order to motivate their followers toward a better quality of life. The actress Kishwer Merchant, who became well-known following Bigg Boss, posted about her weight loss journey on social media.

Merchant stated that she lost 8 kg after her delivery. Kishwer shared images of herself before and after the weight loss process, showing a three to four-inch difference. She went on to say that five months of training had improved her strength and fitness. Kishwer has been enjoying her fitness journey after a year and a half of her pregnancy, starting at her own speed.

The caption of her Instagram post reads, "Some will still comment ki itna difference nahi lag Raha hai .. well let me tell u the difference is just 8kgs and 3-4 inches overall !! 5 months of training with @iam_abhijithpoojary at @kreo.fit has made me stronger and fitter !! Also I did this at my own pace , enjoyed eating for a year and a half after my delivery , and now loving this phase too !"

In August 2021, the 42-year-old actress gave birth to a baby boy. In 2016, Kishwer wed the actor Suyyash Rai. Kishwer and Suyash are 8 years apart in age, with Kishwer being older. Apart from gaining popularity from "Bigg Boss 9", Kishwar Merchant is still working in the industry. She is working nonstop between OTT and TV. She appeared in the Indian suspense drama Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan last year.

Kishwer has appeared in a number of popular television shows, including Bigg Boss 9, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Hip Hip Hurray, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai, Miley Jab Hum Tum, and Shaktimaan.