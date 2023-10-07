Headlines

Israel: Death toll from Hamas rocket attack jumps to 40, over 700 injured

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Bigg Boss fame Kishwer Merchant drops 8 kgs in 5 months post pregnancy: See her inspiring transformation

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Bigg Boss fame Kishwer Merchant drops 8 kgs in 5 months post pregnancy: See her inspiring transformation

Merchant stated that she lost 8 kg after her delivery. Kishwer shared images of herself before and after the weight loss process, showing a three to four inch difference. She went on to say that five months of training had improved her strength and fitness.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Celebrities and actors frequently promote healthy lifestyle choices in order to motivate their followers toward a better quality of life. The actress Kishwer Merchant, who became well-known following Bigg Boss, posted about her weight loss journey on social media.

Merchant stated that she lost 8 kg after her delivery. Kishwer shared images of herself before and after the weight loss process, showing a three to four-inch difference. She went on to say that five months of training had improved her strength and fitness. Kishwer has been enjoying her fitness journey after a year and a half of her pregnancy, starting at her own speed.

The caption of her Instagram post reads, "Some will still comment ki itna difference nahi lag Raha hai .. well let me tell u the difference is just 8kgs and 3-4 inches overall !! 5 months of training with @iam_abhijithpoojary at @kreo.fit has made me stronger and fitter !! Also I did this at my own pace , enjoyed eating for a year and a half after my delivery , and now loving this phase too !"

In August 2021, the 42-year-old actress gave birth to a baby boy. In 2016, Kishwer wed the actor Suyyash Rai. Kishwer and Suyash are 8 years apart in age, with Kishwer being older. Apart from gaining popularity from "Bigg Boss 9", Kishwar Merchant is still working in the industry. She is working nonstop between OTT and TV. She appeared in the Indian suspense drama Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan last year.

Kishwer has appeared in a number of popular television shows, including Bigg Boss 9, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Hip Hip Hurray, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai, Miley Jab Hum Tum, and Shaktimaan.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kishwer 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Billionaire’s firm led by India’s richest CEO clocks Rs 12308 crore quarterly revenue, but Citi remains ‘cautious’

Gaganyaan: ISRO gives BIG update on India's first human spaceflight mission; KNOW here

American envoy’s visit to PoK sparks geopolitical row; India raises concerns with US over Kashmir dispute

Asian Games 2023: India win gold in Men's Hockey, secures Paris Olympics quota after defeating Japan 5-1 in final

Viral video: Woman's 'soap-eating' act takes internet by storm, but it's not what you think

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE