LIFESTYLE

LIFESTYLE

Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal net worth: From Miss Asia 2018 to viral 'call me ma'am' controversy, here's how rich she really is

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal, who shot to fame as Miss Asia Tourism 2018, is making headlines for her bold remarks in the house. Here's a look at her estimated net worth and lifestyle.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 01:11 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal net worth: From Miss Asia 2018 to viral 'call me ma'am' controversy, here's how rich she really is
From beauty queen to entrepreneur

Tanya Mittal is no stranger to the limelight. Crowned Miss Asia Tourism in 2018, she began her journey in the glamour world as a model and pageant winner. But she didn’t stop there. Tanya went on to become an entrepreneur, starting her own handicraft and fashion venture with minimal investment, which she gradually scaled up into a recognisable brand.

Beyond business, she has also built a strong digital presence. With over 2.5 million followers on Instagram, Tanya is an active content creator and has even spoken at events as a TEDx speaker. Her diverse career has helped her carve out a unique identity, making her one of the more interesting faces on Bigg Boss 19.

Lifestyle, net worth and Bigg Boss buzz

According to entertainment reports, Tanya Mittal’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 2 crore, which comes from her entrepreneurial ventures, brand collaborations, and modelling assignments. She leads a glamorous lifestyle, often seen showcasing designer outfits, jewellery, and travel diaries on social media.

Her entry into Bigg Boss 19 has been equally dramatic. Tanya reportedly brought hundreds of sarees and heavy jewellery into the house, reflecting her love for all things stylish. But it was her now-viral statement, asking housemates to 'call me ma’am, everyone calls me boss', that made her a trending topic online. While many viewers trolled her, others praised her confidence and unapologetic personality.

With the massive reach of Bigg Boss, Tanya Mittal's brand value is expected to climb further. If she capitalises on this buzz, her influence and earnings are likely to see a sharp rise once the show ends.

