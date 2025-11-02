FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur breaks down over weight struggles; here's how stress and hormones can silently impact your body

Bigg Boss 19’s Ashnoor Kaur opened up about her long battle with hormonal imbalance and stress-related weight gain. Her emotional revelation highlights how stress and hormones can deeply affect one’s body and overall health.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 04:30 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur breaks down over weight struggles; here's how stress and hormones can silently impact your body
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur recently got emotional while talking about her long struggle with weight gain. The actress revealed that she has been battling hormonal imbalance since she was 14 and that stress has only made things worse.

'I have been dealing with hormonal imbalance since I was 14. Some people lose weight because of stress, while some gain it. I had lost about nine kilos before entering the house, but the stress of this environment has made me bloat again,' she shared tearfully.

Her confession struck a chord with many, opening up an important discussion about how hormones and emotional stress can deeply impact one’s physical health, something that goes beyond looks or willpower.

Why stress and hormones play a bigger role

Doctors say that hormonal imbalance, especially in women, can affect metabolism, appetite and fat storage. Conditions like PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), thyroid disorders or insulin resistance often make it difficult to lose weight, even with diet and exercise.

Stress, too, plays a silent yet powerful role. When you’re under pressure, your body releases cortisol, the 'stress hormone.' High cortisol levels can increase cravings for sugary or fatty foods, leading to weight gain, bloating and fatigue.

Experts suggest focusing on balanced nutrition, good sleep, yoga and stress management techniques to help restore hormonal balance naturally.

Ashnoor Kaur's emotional moment reminded viewers that behind every 'transformation' story lies a personal health battle. Her honesty is a powerful reminder, sometimes, the fight isn’t with food or fitness, but with what’s happening inside the body.

As she continues her Bigg Boss journey, Ashnoor’s strength and vulnerability are winning hearts. Her story serves as a powerful reminder that kindness and understanding matter far more than judgment, both on-screen and off it.

