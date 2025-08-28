Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur's fitness secrets: From cycling to mindful eating

Ashnoor Kaur swears by discipline over shortcuts; simple meals, steady workouts, and everyday consistency keep her glowing and strong.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 03:45 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

    Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur has been winning hearts not just with her charm but also with her enviable fitness. The young actress believes in keeping things simple, consistent, and joyful when it comes to her health routine.

    Cycling: Her favourite stress-buster

    One of Ashnoor’s favourite activities is cycling. Whenever she gets time, she loves heading outdoors, especially to green, open spaces, and enjoying long rides. For her, cycling is not just about burning calories, it’s also about connecting with nature, refreshing the mind, and breaking away from hectic schedules. She often describes it as therapeutic and liberating.

    While cycling gives her cardio benefits, Ashnoor Kaur ensures her routine is holistic. She includes a mix of strength training with resistance bands and dumbbells to stay toned and strong. Flexibility is equally important for her, so she practices yoga and stretching exercises to maintain agility and prevent injuries. This combination of cardio, strength, and flexibility keeps her fitness game well-rounded.

    Eating right, not less

    When it comes to diet, the 21-year-old actress stays away from fad diets or extremes. She prefers balanced, wholesome meals that include complex carbs, lean proteins, fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. For her, food is fuel, and eating right ensures she has the energy to perform her workouts and manage her busy lifestyle.

    Ashnoor Kaur’s fitness journey is all about sustainable habits rather than quick fixes. Her love for outdoor cycling, balanced workout mix, and nutritious diet make her an inspiring example of how simple, consistent choices can lead to lasting fitness.

