Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur reveals her morning drink that helped her with acne, bloating: Check out its benefits

Ratan Tata's TCS creates new AI and Services Transformation unit, to be headed by...

Amid US Tariff row, THIS European country to hire 10 lakh Indian workers, details here

Want to study EV technology? THIS top college has launched online PG Diploma course; check fees, how to apply

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha, who's more richer? Difference in net worth between this duo will leave you shocked!

International Dog Day: 8 Bollywood celebs with their adorable furry friends

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 50 Wishes, messages, quotes to celebrate Bappa with loved ones

Jammu: 5 killed, 14 injured as landslide hits Vaishno Devi route amid heavy rain

Alia Bhatt loses cool after privacy breach of her new bungalow, WARNS legal action to fans, paps if..: 'Would you tolerate...'

Meet Shoaib Akhtar's doppelganger from Oman, who has similar features and bowling action, will play in Asia Cup 2025

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur reveals her morning drink that helped her with acne, bloating: Check out its benefits

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur reveals her morning drink

Ratan Tata's TCS creates new AI and Services Transformation unit, to be headed by...

Ratan Tata's TCS creates new global AI unit, to be headed by...

Amid US Tariff row, THIS European country to hire 10 lakh Indian workers, details here

Amid US Tariff row, THIS European country to hire 10 lakh Indian workers

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur reveals her morning drink that helped her with acne, bloating: Check out its benefits

Many celebrities follow their own special morning drinks, and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur is no different. Her morning drink grabbed attention in the Bigg Boss house, and she soon revealed its healthy ingredients to her co-contestants, along with the reasons she takes it daily.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 07:00 PM IST

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur reveals her morning drink that helped her with acne, bloating: Check out its benefits
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ashnoor Kaur may be one of the youngest contestants in Bigg Boss 19, but when it comes to health and wellness, she seems far ahead of her years. Known for her natural beauty and fitness-conscious lifestyle, the actress revealed on the show a simple yet powerful morning drink that she relies on to stay healthy and glowing.

In a recent episode, fellow contestant Awez Darbar noticed Ashnoor sipping on something early in the morning and curiously asked about it. Ashnoor explained that her daily drink is a blend of aloe vera gel, nutmeg, and ginger. She shared that this concoction helps her deal with common issues like bloating, hormonal imbalance, and acne, making it her go-to morning ritual.

Why aloe vera, nutmeg, and ginger?

  • Aloe vera has long been valued in natural medicine for its healing and cleansing properties. According to the Indian Journal of Dermatology, aloe vera has mild laxative effects that can ease constipation and improve bowel movements. It is also beneficial for digestion, helps in restoring hormonal balance, and its anti-inflammatory nature makes it a useful remedy for acne.
  • Nutmeg is more than just a kitchen spice. Packed with antioxidants and essential oils, it is known to support hormonal health, reduce inflammation, and promote better digestion. Traditionally, nutmeg has also been used to improve skin texture and combat acne-causing bacteria.
  • Ginger is a powerhouse ingredient widely recognised for its digestive benefits. It helps reduce bloating, improves gut health, and boosts metabolism. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties also support clear skin, while its warming effect helps detoxify the body.

A natural wellness secret

By combining these three ingredients, Ashnoor Kaur has created a simple but effective morning remedy that tackles both internal health and external beauty concerns. Fans of the show appreciated her for choosing natural alternatives instead of relying on chemical-based solutions.

Ashnoor’s morning drink not only reflects her dedication to wellness but also inspires viewers to turn to age-old, natural cures for everyday problems like bloating, hormonal imbalance, and skin issues.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur ADMITS she rejected Salman Khan's show '3-4 times before', was 'not ready for it' due to..: 'Somebody’s outside public image..'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
American man’s rendition of thumri 'Aaj Khelo Shyam Sang Hori, wins hearts online, WATCH
American man’s rendition of thumri 'Aaj Khelo Shyam Sang Hori, wins hearts onlin
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 best cities to soak in festival’s grandeur
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 best cities to soak in festival’s grandeur
'Tossed in the air about 20 feet...': Horrifying Video shows a Traffic Policeman being hit by a speeding Ertiga on Delhi Meerut Expressway—WATCH
Horrifying Video shows a Traffic cop being hit by a speeding car on expressway
Viral video: Avneet Kaur finally reacts to Virat Kohli 'accidentally liking' her photo: 'Pyaar milta...'
Avneet Kaur finally reacts to Virat Kohli 'accidentally liking' her photo
'Don't have even 1%...': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Asia Cup snub
PCB chief breaks silence on Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Asia Cup snub
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE