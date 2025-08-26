Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur reveals her morning drink that helped her with acne, bloating: Check out its benefits
LIFESTYLE
Many celebrities follow their own special morning drinks, and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur is no different. Her morning drink grabbed attention in the Bigg Boss house, and she soon revealed its healthy ingredients to her co-contestants, along with the reasons she takes it daily.
Ashnoor Kaur may be one of the youngest contestants in Bigg Boss 19, but when it comes to health and wellness, she seems far ahead of her years. Known for her natural beauty and fitness-conscious lifestyle, the actress revealed on the show a simple yet powerful morning drink that she relies on to stay healthy and glowing.
In a recent episode, fellow contestant Awez Darbar noticed Ashnoor sipping on something early in the morning and curiously asked about it. Ashnoor explained that her daily drink is a blend of aloe vera gel, nutmeg, and ginger. She shared that this concoction helps her deal with common issues like bloating, hormonal imbalance, and acne, making it her go-to morning ritual.
By combining these three ingredients, Ashnoor Kaur has created a simple but effective morning remedy that tackles both internal health and external beauty concerns. Fans of the show appreciated her for choosing natural alternatives instead of relying on chemical-based solutions.
Ashnoor’s morning drink not only reflects her dedication to wellness but also inspires viewers to turn to age-old, natural cures for everyday problems like bloating, hormonal imbalance, and skin issues.
