Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur reveals her morning drink that helped her with acne, bloating: Check out its benefits

Many celebrities follow their own special morning drinks, and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur is no different. Her morning drink grabbed attention in the Bigg Boss house, and she soon revealed its healthy ingredients to her co-contestants, along with the reasons she takes it daily.

Ashnoor Kaur may be one of the youngest contestants in Bigg Boss 19, but when it comes to health and wellness, she seems far ahead of her years. Known for her natural beauty and fitness-conscious lifestyle, the actress revealed on the show a simple yet powerful morning drink that she relies on to stay healthy and glowing.

In a recent episode, fellow contestant Awez Darbar noticed Ashnoor sipping on something early in the morning and curiously asked about it. Ashnoor explained that her daily drink is a blend of aloe vera gel, nutmeg, and ginger. She shared that this concoction helps her deal with common issues like bloating, hormonal imbalance, and acne, making it her go-to morning ritual.

Why aloe vera, nutmeg, and ginger?

Aloe vera has long been valued in natural medicine for its healing and cleansing properties. According to the Indian Journal of Dermatology, aloe vera has mild laxative effects that can ease constipation and improve bowel movements. It is also beneficial for digestion, helps in restoring hormonal balance, and its anti-inflammatory nature makes it a useful remedy for acne.

Nutmeg is more than just a kitchen spice. Packed with antioxidants and essential oils, it is known to support hormonal health, reduce inflammation, and promote better digestion. Traditionally, nutmeg has also been used to improve skin texture and combat acne-causing bacteria.

Ginger is a powerhouse ingredient widely recognised for its digestive benefits. It helps reduce bloating, improves gut health, and boosts metabolism. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties also support clear skin, while its warming effect helps detoxify the body.

A natural wellness secret

By combining these three ingredients, Ashnoor Kaur has created a simple but effective morning remedy that tackles both internal health and external beauty concerns. Fans of the show appreciated her for choosing natural alternatives instead of relying on chemical-based solutions.

Ashnoor’s morning drink not only reflects her dedication to wellness but also inspires viewers to turn to age-old, natural cures for everyday problems like bloating, hormonal imbalance, and skin issues.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur ADMITS she rejected Salman Khan's show '3-4 times before', was 'not ready for it' due to..: 'Somebody’s outside public image..'