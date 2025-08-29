Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals health issue, says he stops breathing for 15-20 seconds in sleep

On Bigg Boss 19, singer-composer Amaal Mallik revealed he suffers from sleep apnea, a condition where breathing stops for several seconds during sleep. He shared how he manages it with a CPAP device, while doctors stress the importance of timely treatment and lifestyle changes.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 03:09 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals health issue, says he stops breathing for 15-20 seconds in sleep
Singer-composer Amaal Mallik recently shocked fans and housemates on Bigg Boss 19 with a candid confession about his health. In an emotional chat with fellow contestant Gaurav Khanna, Amaal revealed that he suffers from sleep apnea, a condition that causes repeated pauses in breathing while asleep.

The music director explained that at times, he stops breathing for 15-20 seconds in his sleep, which can be extremely dangerous. He further shared that he uses a CPAP or or Continuous Positive Airway Pressure device, a machine that helps keep his airways open and ensures uninterrupted breathing through the night. His openness not only created concern among contestants but also drew attention to a condition that often goes unnoticed.

What is sleep apnea?

Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder where the throat muscles relax, temporarily blocking the airway. This leads to loud snoring, choking sounds, disturbed sleep, and sudden gasps for air. If ignored, it can cause daytime fatigue, poor focus, high blood pressure, and even heart issues.

Doctors highlight that lifestyle factors like obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, and late-night heavy meals can worsen the condition.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: 5 ugly fights that shook Salman Khan's show over the years

Managing the condition

Medical experts advise simple lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding alcohol before bed, and sleeping on one’s side to reduce the severity of sleep apnea. For many, like Amaal, a CPAP machine becomes essential. The device delivers steady air pressure through a mask, preventing airway blockages and ensuring proper sleep.

Amaal Mallik’s candid revelation has sparked conversations about sleep health. His experience is a reminder that seeking timely medical help can make a big difference, not just for sleep but also for overall well-being.

