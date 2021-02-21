'Bigg Boss 14' Grand Finale: Salman Khan's look revealed, fans go gaga over his stylish outfit

In just a few hours, the much-awaited grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 14 will be aired. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the reality show will finally get its 14th winner much to the excitement of the fans. Ahead of the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan's look for the show is out and it's super stylish as ever. The star will be seen in a white suit during the show.

Fashion Designer and Salman's stylist, Ashley Rebello took to his Instagram page and shared the photo of the suit that the actor will be donning on Bigg Boss 14. Khan will be completing his look with a black shirt and black trousers. The channel airing the reality show also shared a promo of Salman's performance at the grand finale episode.

Meanwhile, Ashey captioned the photo stating, "Watch @beingsalmankhan on @colorstv gearing up for tonight's finale on, @bigboss14___official stunning and hot just for you."

Check out the photo below:

Take a look at the promo too:

Earlier during an interaction with The Times of India, when Ashley was asked to define Salman's style statement, he had said, "Salman’s style is very simple and classic. It’s very basic but fabulous at the same time."

On quizzed about any particular Salman likes to wear, Rebello shared, "Black is something he really likes and he looks fabulous. For Indian wear, he prefers to wear white. It’s very difficult to reinvent ways to make black work in so many ways. That’s a challenge for me! It’s been 14 years now that I am designing his clothes."