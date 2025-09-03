Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh lost 5 kgs in just 18 days, here’s what she did, from yoga to brisk walking

Arti Singh sheds 5 kilos in just 18 days with yoga and walking despite setbacks. She inspires fans by proving fitness is about balance, persistence, and self-acceptance.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh has always been open about her life. When it comes to fitness, the actress has been equally transparent, sharing the highs and lows of her journey on social media.

A fitness journey that began with determination

Arti’s fitness story dates back to 2020, when she posted a before-and-after photo on Instagram showcasing her progress. In the post, she proudly revealed how she had managed to shed 5 kgs in months.

With visible changes in her abs, she wrote in her caption, 'Hey Abbie (abs)… Finally, now I can see you little little. You are on the way and coming very soon!' While admitting that her results were not perfect, Arti emphasised the importance of steady progress, noting that slow and consistent efforts yield long-lasting outcomes.

Her workout routine included 50 minutes of yoga and 40 minutes of brisk walking on alternate days. What many found inspiring was her balanced approach; she confessed she never deprived herself of food. Instead, she allowed herself cheat days, sometimes indulging in Chinese food, especially on her birthday.

ALSO READ: Arti Singh breaks silence on pregnancy rumours after brother Krushna Abhishek's viral statement: 'Let's call it...'

Overcoming emotional eating and late-night cravings

One of the biggest challenges Arti faced was late-night snacking. She candidly admitted that boredom and stress often pushed her toward emotional eating. She added, 'Every night I feel like hogging, maybe because of the boredom and also the stressful situation right now. And as you all might know, I am an emotional eater, and that's why I had put on 8 kgs inside the big boss's house.'

She acknowledged that discipline doesn’t come naturally to her but stressed that accepting one’s flaws while working on them is equally important.

Sharing the lows and highs of her fitness journey

Months later, Arti posted another photo that showed her standing on a weighing scale. Instead of praising her progress, she used the opportunity to highlight setbacks. She revealed that while her goal had been to lose 3 kgs, she had actually gained 2.

In her caption, Arti wrote, 'When I took the photo (swipe) I thought I wil post this and my other photo when I wil b in good shape )May b sometimes u just loose the track. Loose tht motivation. I was tired of getting up and going to gym like a ritual which is not bad .But for sometime I just wanted to bbbbbb .. I wanted to do nothing . Not think before eating are weight badh jayega and workout twice next day in guilt.'

Arti also confessed that she disappointed her trainer, but what matters most is the ability to rise again and restart. 'Sometimes it’s a phase,' she explained, 'and it’s okay to fall. The important thing is to get up and start again.'

ALSO READ: Govinda-Krushna Abhishek row: Arti Singh shares cryptic post on 'being a kid' after Kashmera Shah's motherhood remark