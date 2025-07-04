Twitter
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Big trouble for Prada over Rs 1.2 lakh 'Kolhapuri' sandals, know what it is

Prada is under fire after unveiling Rs 1.2 lakh sandals inspired by India’s Kolhapuri chappals. A PIL has been filed seeking credit for Indian artisans, compensation, and legal safeguards for GI-tagged crafts.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Jul 04, 2025, 04:20 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Big trouble for Prada over Rs 1.2 lakh 'Kolhapuri' sandals, know what it is

TRENDING NOW

Luxury fashion house Prada is facing legal heat after showcasing sandals in its Spring/Summer 2026 collection that strongly resemble India’s traditional Kolhapuri chappals. These sandals, priced at a staggering Rs 1.2 lakh, were presented at Milan Fashion Week without acknowledging their Indian cultural roots, triggering outrage from craft communities and cultural experts.

On July 2, advocate Ganesh S. Hingmire filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court. The PIL accuses Prada of cultural appropriation and misusing a Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged product without credit or consent. Kolhapuri chappals received GI status in 2019, protecting their identity and giving artisans legal backing against commercial exploitation.

The PIL demands a formal apology from Prada, financial compensation for Indian artisans, and a legally monitored collaboration between the brand and local craftspeople to ensure co-branding and fair revenue sharing.

Following backlash, Prada updated its online product listing, noting that the sandals were inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear. The company also expressed interest in engaging with Indian artisans. However, critics argue that this acknowledgment came only after intense public scrutiny and lacked tangible steps toward restitution.

The controversy has sparked a broader conversation around ethical fashion, intellectual property rights, and the economic disparity between global fashion houses and grassroots artisans. While a GI infringement case may face legal hurdles across international borders, cultural activists believe this PIL could pave the way for stronger protections and recognition for Indian heritage crafts in the global marketplace.

This legal battle may prove pivotal in shaping how traditional designs are respected, credited, and protected in the luxury fashion world.

