Big Boost for Indian travellers: Visit UAE, UK, Australia, South Africa, 15 more nations with visa for just Re 1, here's how

For those planning international travel, the visa processing platform Atlys is launching the "One Way Out" campaign, India's first visa sale. Scheduled for August 4th and 5th, the event allows Indian travelers to apply for visas to multiple international destinations, starting at Rs 1, via the Atlys website.

The sale includes visa applications for countries such as the UAE, UK, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, South Africa, Egypt, Hong Kong, Georgia, Oman, Morocco, Qatar, Kenya, and Taiwan. Additionally, appointment bookings for countries requiring in-person visits, including the United States and certain Schengen nations, will be available at Rs 1.

What is included in Rs 1 visa?

Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of Atlys, shared that for specific Schengen countries, including Greece, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, Atlys has reduced both service and appointment fees. He mentioned that in the case of France, where the appointment fee is approximately Rs 2,047 and the usual service fee is Rs 2,950, both fees have been reduced to just Rs 1 as part of the offer.

The offer also extends to US visa applicants. The CEO said, the service fee for US visas, typically Rs 19,940, will be available for Rs 1 during the campaign. Furthermore, for UK visa applications, Atlys is providing an even more comprehensive offer. Nahta explained that while the standard UK visa fee is Rs 15,850, and a service fee is usually charged on top, the sale will include all costs for just Rs 1. This means travelers will only pay Rs 1 in total, with no additional visa or processing fees.

What is the application process?

The application process will remain the same. Users must apply online through the Atlys website, and the discounted price will be automatically applied at checkout.

However, it comes with a catch. Not all charges are covered. "Consulate and biometric fees must be paid directly by the applicant at the processing centre and are not included in the promotion," Nahta clarified.

Moreover, while the company hasn’t set a fixed cap on applications per day, there will be some restrictions. "To ensure a smooth and superlative experience for all applicants, appointment slots for certain countries will be released periodically in limited quotas. Users will be encouraged to regularly check the website for updates on newly available slots," said Nahta.

According to the company’s website, the offer's coverage varies. For e-Visa destinations that don't require physical passport submission, the promotion may fully cover both Atlys service fees and government charges. However, for in-person visa processes, the offer typically covers only the Atlys service fee, with a special exception for certain countries like the United Kingdom.

The offer is applicable to specific destinations listed on the Atlys website. In e-Visa countries, both service and government fees might be covered. For in-person visa applications, the offer applies solely to Atlys service fees, unless otherwise specified, such as the full coverage for UK applications.

When the sale will go live?

In addition to the discounted visa services, during the two-day sale, appointment bookings for countries that require in-person visits, including the United States and certain Schengen nations, will also be available at a nominal price of just Rs 1.

It is important to note that for the United States and Schengen countries, the Rs 1 pricing covers only the Atlys service fee and the appointment booking fee. All government charges, including visa fees and biometric costs, remain the responsibility of the applicant and must be paid directly.

What are the documents required?

To apply, individuals must upload a valid Indian passport, a passport-size photograph, and any supporting documents required by the destination country's consulate or embassy. These supporting documents may include financial proofs or travel bookings, depending on the specific requirements.

Why company is offerings visas for Rs 1?

According to a report by the European Commission and Condé Nast Traveller, Indian applicants collectively lost over Rs 664 crore in non-refundable visa fees across various countries in 2024 alone.

Over the past 60 days, Atlys has observed a significant increase in search inquiries for various destinations, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Georgia, the United Kingdom, and the UAE. The growth rates for these destinations have ranged from 18% to 44% compared to the previous period.

This surge in interest has been primarily driven by users in tier 1 and tier 2 cities, with Gen Z and millennials being the primary demographic. Interestingly, a substantial portion of this growing interest comes from first-time travelers.