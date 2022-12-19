'Ate everything except for one', Bhumi Pednekar shares weight loss secret post 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'

Bhumi Pednekar shares secret of weight loss | Photo: File

For a long time body weight of an actress has been directly proportional to how beautiful she is. While good performances often take a backseat and an actress or 'heroine' was thought to be an element that adds beauty to a film. Although the stereotype is now being broken by many actresses who have to take up more powerful roles that add much more than shiny clothes, and lucrative makeup.

One such actress was Bhumi Pednekar. In her debut film, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Pednekar had to put on extra weight. For the film, she gained 30 kgs in six months and impressed the audiences as well as the critics with her magnificent performance.

Soon after the film, she lost the extra kilos and was in fine shape quickly. During 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' she weighed around 89 kilos. After that, she reduced 35 kgs. She shared her process and said that she ate clarified butter (Ghee). Interestingly, the actress did not consult any dietician and made a diet plan on her own.

Pednekar used to eat everything and the only thing she spotted eating completely was sugar. She was able to come back in shape by eating home-cooked food and exercising. She used to drink aloe vera juice first thing in the morning. Then for lunch, she would have muesli with skimmed milk, flex seeds and fruits.