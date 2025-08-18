'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Bhumi Pednekar stuns in Rs 1.18 lakh royal purple anarkali by Mrunalini Rao, SEE PICS

Bhumi Pednekar turns heads in a royal purple Mrunalini Rao anarkali, offering timeless inspiration for festive and wedding fashion.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 06:04 PM IST

Bhumi Pednekar stuns in Rs 1.18 lakh royal purple anarkali by Mrunalini Rao, SEE PICS

Bhumi Pednekar has always turned heads with her bold and elegant fashion choices. Her recent look in a royal purple anarkali set by designer Mrunalini Rao proved once again why she is an icon when it comes to festive and red-carpet styling.

Bhumi’s royal purple ensemble

Bhumi Pednekar shared pictures of her look on Instagram wearing a Vedanta Anarkali Set that is priced at Rs 1,18,500. The outfit stood out for its jewel-tone richness, intricate embroidery, and timeless silhouette. 

Untitled-design-1

The design details

Mrunalini Rao’s design featured royal purple fabric with golden embroidery along the neckline. The voluminous flare gave it an old-world charm. Completing the outfit was a matching dupatta with embroidered borders, draped across Bhumi’s shoulders for understated elegance.

Untitled-design-2

Read More: Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox, questions why it still frightens people

Jewellery that elevated the look

Bhumi wore dangling gold earrings and a statement bracelet. The jewellery elevated the purple without overwhelming the outfit. This balance made the look suitable for occasions like weddings, festive parties, and traditional celebrations.

Untitled-design-3

Soft glam makeup and sleek hair

Bhumi opted for a radiant look with a glowing base, warm blush, and subtly defined eyes, paired with a nude lip colour. Her sleek, middle-parted hairstyle in a half-up, half-down added elegance, which highlights her statement earrings and intricate neckline embroidery.

