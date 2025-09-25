Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood celebs shines at Homebound Premiere's red carpet

Bhumi Pednekar's Weight Loss Journey: 5 simple habits to include in your routine that actually work

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar fights with Baseer Ali, BREAKS DOWN after taskmaster reveals..., reacts to fake allegations | Viral video

BAD News for Pakistan, China: India likely to sign largest-ever Rs 66500 crore deal for THIS fighter jet, its name is...

BIG boost to India's economy ahead of Dussehra, Diwali; likely to create 200000 jobs, here’s how

World Comic Day 2025: 5 Bollywood films inspired by comics, from Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies to Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Israel bombs refugee camp, 85 killed across Gaza Strip, women and children among dead

BIG boost for Noida, Greater Noida: PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025

Ambanis Navratri celebrations: Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta embody Gujarati richness on Antilia Garba night | Viral video

Bad news for China, Pakistan as India test fires THIS next gen missile from rail-based launcher, can strike targets thousands of kms away, is equipped with...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood celebs shines at Homebound Premiere's red carpet

From Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood celebs shines at Homebound...

Bhumi Pednekar's Weight Loss Journey: 5 simple habits to include in your routine that actually work

Bhumi Pednekar's Weight Loss Journey: 5 simple habits to include in your routine

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar fights with Baseer Ali, BREAKS DOWN after taskmaster reveals..., reacts to fake allegations | Viral video

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar fights with Baseer Ali, BREAKS DOWN after taskmaster..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Bhumi Pednekar's Weight Loss Journey: 5 simple habits to include in your routine that actually work

Bhumi Pednekar's inspiring weight loss journey proves that simple habits like eating home-cooked food, staying active, drinking enough water, avoiding sugar, and taking care of mental health can transform your body and mind.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 12:31 PM IST

Bhumi Pednekar's Weight Loss Journey: 5 simple habits to include in your routine that actually work
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood's popular actress, Bhumi Pednekar, is loved by the audience in many films. However, she also inspires many people with her personal transformation. In 2015, she debuted in the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and in the film, she gained about 30 kg, reaching a weight of around 90-92 kg. But after the movie, she decided to start her weight loss journey. And now she has lost 30 kg of weight by adding these simple habits to her daily lifestyle.

What are the five habits that help you lose weight?

1. The most important habits of Bhumi Pednekar that she follows with full dedication are eating healthy and home-cooked food. She ate the kind of food most of us already cook at home, like dal, roti, sabzi, rice, curd, and fruits. She also adds small amounts of ghee, buttermilk, and healthier butter. By doing that, she proves it's not necessary to avoid everything when you want to lose weight; just eat the right amount of portions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. She added to her routine different kinds of exercises, such as taking regular walks, using the stairs instead of the elevator, and doing light exercises or stretching at home. That helps her body to remove extra fat. And she also feels active throughout the whole day.

3. Bhumi feels that sugar is very harmful for the body, which is why she tries to cut down on sugar in her everyday life. Eating sugar adds extra calories to your body without providing any nutrients.

4. She always keeps her body hydrated by drinking water. Stay hydrated so you don’t feel tired or weak, and also your body digests food better and removes waste and toxins. Bhumi makes sure she drinks almost 9 to 10 glasses of water every day.

5. Bhumi thinks that being physically fit is important, but being mentally fit is also very important to live a healthy life. And losing weight is not just about your physical body but also about mental stress, moods, and thoughts, which play an important role in weight loss. Do yoga and take therapies that help you to motivate yourself because a positive and patient mind can do anything.

Also read: Navratri 2025: Bollywood celebrity-inspired hairstyles from Janhvi Kapoor to Tara Sutaria to elevate your festive look

Bhumi Pednekar's journey inspires us that simple things also help in weight loss; you don't need to do extreme things. And weight loss is a journey; if you think it can change your body overnight, then it's the wrong approach. You have to make habits and try to set small goals for every day.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After US President Trump accuses India of 'funding' Russia's war with Ukraine, Zelenskyy claims New Delhi is mostly...
Amid US President Trump's accusations against India, Zelenskyy claims..
With EBCs in focus, Rahul Gandhi makes BIG poll promise in Bihar ahead of assembly elections | 10 points
With EBCs in focus, Rahul Gandhi makes BIG poll promise in Bihar
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: 5 Bollywood actresses who became moms after 40
Katrina-Vicky pregnancy: 5 Bollywood actresses who became moms after 40
Nita Ambani celebrates Navratri 2025 in regal Banarasi lehenga and diamonds, embracing 9 shades of Goddess Durga
Nita Ambani celebrates Navratri 2025 in regal Banarasi lehenga and diamonds
From Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to Tata Tiago: Top 5 most affordable cars in India 2025
From Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to Tata Tiago: Top 5 most affordable cars in India 2
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE