Bhumi Pednekar's Weight Loss Journey: 5 simple habits to include in your routine that actually work

Bhumi Pednekar's inspiring weight loss journey proves that simple habits like eating home-cooked food, staying active, drinking enough water, avoiding sugar, and taking care of mental health can transform your body and mind.

Bollywood's popular actress, Bhumi Pednekar, is loved by the audience in many films. However, she also inspires many people with her personal transformation. In 2015, she debuted in the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and in the film, she gained about 30 kg, reaching a weight of around 90-92 kg. But after the movie, she decided to start her weight loss journey. And now she has lost 30 kg of weight by adding these simple habits to her daily lifestyle.

What are the five habits that help you lose weight?

1. The most important habits of Bhumi Pednekar that she follows with full dedication are eating healthy and home-cooked food. She ate the kind of food most of us already cook at home, like dal, roti, sabzi, rice, curd, and fruits. She also adds small amounts of ghee, buttermilk, and healthier butter. By doing that, she proves it's not necessary to avoid everything when you want to lose weight; just eat the right amount of portions.

2. She added to her routine different kinds of exercises, such as taking regular walks, using the stairs instead of the elevator, and doing light exercises or stretching at home. That helps her body to remove extra fat. And she also feels active throughout the whole day.

3. Bhumi feels that sugar is very harmful for the body, which is why she tries to cut down on sugar in her everyday life. Eating sugar adds extra calories to your body without providing any nutrients.

4. She always keeps her body hydrated by drinking water. Stay hydrated so you don’t feel tired or weak, and also your body digests food better and removes waste and toxins. Bhumi makes sure she drinks almost 9 to 10 glasses of water every day.

5. Bhumi thinks that being physically fit is important, but being mentally fit is also very important to live a healthy life. And losing weight is not just about your physical body but also about mental stress, moods, and thoughts, which play an important role in weight loss. Do yoga and take therapies that help you to motivate yourself because a positive and patient mind can do anything.

Bhumi Pednekar's journey inspires us that simple things also help in weight loss; you don't need to do extreme things. And weight loss is a journey; if you think it can change your body overnight, then it's the wrong approach. You have to make habits and try to set small goals for every day.