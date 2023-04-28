Bhumi Pednekar opted for a saree made with recycled metal, see pics

Bollywood celebrities don their most glamorous avatars at awards events held in Mumbai. From Janhvi Kapoor to Rakulpreet Singh, everyone has left no stone unturned to flaunt their fashion. But our attention is stuck on Bhumi Pednekar's simple shimmery and sustainable saree, the highlight of which is her blouse.

Bhumi opted for a silver high-neck saree gown with long sleeves for the event, in which she looked gorgeous. While receiving the award, Bhumi said that she uses reusable bags and containers and will continue to do so. We are telling you this because her outfit was inspired by this theme.

Bhumi Pednekar looked beautiful in a silver sparkly saree at the Elle Sustainability Awards. But you will be even more shocked when you hear the special features of this saree. The actress has shared a post on her Instagram handle, in which she is telling about her look. Meanwhile, he wrote that, ' @bloni.atelier's custom mesh saree is made from recycled material and can be melted down and made again. The future and present of fashion is shifting towards green practices, as it is the demand of the time.'



image uploader



image uploader

Taking a look at the actress' glittery blouse, the designer has described the blouse as, 'Silver sheer mesh dress with reflective straps and silver high cut shorts, steel mesh bralette.'

It is clear from the information given by the designer that the actress has decorated herself in an eco-friendly outfit in view of the environment. If you look at the makeup, she has prepared herself with bold eyes and winged liner and dark lip shade. Bhumi Pednekar is looking very beautiful with a bun in her hair and very few accessories.