This Indian city is known as ‘City of Temples’, home to 700+ ancient shrines with stunning architectural wonders

Bhubaneswar, the ‘City of Temples’, is home to over 700 ancient shrines. Explore its spiritual heritage, Kalinga architecture, and iconic temples like Lingaraj, Mukteshwar, Rajarani, and more.

A city rooted in the ancient Kalinga legacy

Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, is situated along the Eastern Ghats. Often referred to as the 'City of Temples,' it is home to over 700 ancient shrines, each rich with centuries of stories, craftsmanship, and spiritual significance. Historically, it was the centre of the Kalinga kingdom. The city's name is derived from 'Tribhubaneswar,' which means 'Lord of the Three Worlds,' in reference to Lord Shiva.

Lingaraj Temple

At the heart of the city stands the iconic Lingaraj Temple, a masterpiece of the 11th century built by the Somavamsi kings. Its tower rises 180 feet high, carved with intricate images of gods, dancers, and mythical creatures. Dedicated to Shiva as Tribhuvaneswar, the temple houses a sacred self-manifested lingam that draws thousands of devotees every day.

Mukteshwar Temple

Built in the 10th century, the Mukteshwar Temple. Its famous arch gateway, the torana, is a delicate sculpture of floral patterns and celestial figures. Every wall carries story-like carvings of dancers, animals, and symbolic motifs connected to liberation, which is why the temple is named Mukteshwar, the Lord who grants freedom.

Rajarani Temple

The Rajarani Temple, built in the 12th century, is instantly recognisable for its warm red and yellow sandstone. Often compared to the miniature Hawa Mahal, this temple is known for its graceful curves and artistic elegance.

Parasurameswar Temple

This 7th-century temple, dedicated to Parashurama, showcases the early Nagara style compound. Over 200 carved images, from Durga defeating Mahishasura to Ganesha holding sweets, make the temple a favourite among historians.

Ananta Vasudeva Temple

Among the many Shiva temples of the city, the Ananta Vasudeva Temple stands out as a major Vaishnava shrine dedicated to Krishna, Balarama, and Subhadra. Inspired by the Jagannath tradition, the temple’s kitchen is famous for its mahaprasad, feeding thousands every day.