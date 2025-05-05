Bharti Singh drinks methi water every morning to manage diabetes. This simple remedy helps control blood sugar and aids digestion, making it a popular natural health hack.

Popular comedian Bharti Singh has always been candid about her health journey, and her latest revelation is winning hearts and curiosity alike. She recently shared that drinking methi (fenugreek) water every morning on an empty stomach has helped her manage diabetes more effectively. This age-old home remedy is now gaining more attention, thanks to Bharti’s real-life experience.

Methi water is made by soaking fenugreek seeds in a glass of water overnight. By morning, the seeds release their nutrients into the water, which is then consumed first thing. Bharti reportedly follows this routine daily, crediting it for helping regulate her blood sugar levels and kickstarting her metabolism.

Scientific studies support the benefits of fenugreek for people with diabetes. The seeds are rich in soluble fiber, which slows digestion and the absorption of carbohydrates, helping to prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar. Regular consumption of methi water is believed to improve glucose tolerance and increase insulin sensitivity, making it a natural and accessible option for those looking to manage Type 2 diabetes.

Apart from its anti-diabetic effects, methi water is also known for aiding digestion, controlling appetite, and promoting weight loss. Fenugreek may also contribute to lowering cholesterol and improving heart health, thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Bharti Singh is not the only one swearing by this home remedy. Many health enthusiasts and nutritionists have long recommended methi water for its wide-ranging benefits. While the drink itself is simple to make, the results, when paired with a healthy lifestyle can be powerful.

However, experts caution that natural remedies should not replace prescribed medication or medical advice. Individuals with health conditions should consult their doctors before adopting new dietary practices. That said, Bharti Singh’s success with methi water shines a light on how everyday kitchen ingredients can support better health when used wisely.