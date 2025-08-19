'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Bharti Singh's ayurvedic remedy for facial pigmentation post-childbirth sparks expert warning, here's why

Bharti Singh opened up about postpartum pigmentation and her home remedy, while experts warn against using lemon on sensitive skin and advise safer skincare alternatives.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 02:41 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Bharti Singh's ayurvedic remedy for facial pigmentation post-childbirth sparks expert warning, here's why

TRENDING NOW

    Celebrity and concern

    Comedian Bharti Singh opened up about her unexpected skin concern after giving birth to her son in 2022. While she was free of pimples, she started noticing black pigmentation marking her face. Seeking a quick fix, she turned to Ayurvedic practitioner Subhash Goyal, who suggested a popular home remedy, a blend of rose water, lemon juice, and glycerin; that can be applied to dark spots to 'dissolve pigmentation instantly.'

    Expert caution and clearer skin ahead

    However, Dr. Karuna Malhotra, a cosmetologist from Delhi’s Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic, advises caution. She explains that Bharti’s pigmentation is likely melasma, triggered by hormonal shifts during pregnancy and often worsened by sun exposure. While rose water and glycerin are hydrating and gentle on the skin, lemon juice is highly acidic, posing risks of irritation and potentially worsening pigmentation, especially on postpartum skin that's already sensitive.

    Dr. Malhotra recommends safer strategies to tackle postpartum pigmentation:

    • Patch test any remedy beforehand.
    • Always dilute lemon juice thoroughly and avoid direct application.
    • Sun protection is essential, even indoors—use broad-spectrum sunscreen.
    • Consider mild vitamin C serums, or creams with lactic acid or kojic acid, but only under medical guidance.
    • Support skin health with a nutrient-rich diet, proper hydration, and healthy sleep patterns.

    Patience and gentle care, she notes, are key: postpartum pigmentation usually fades gradually with consistent, safe skincare rather than quick-fix DIY solutions.

