Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's combined net worth will shock you; know about comedian couple's car collection also

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of India’s most popular celebrity couples. Known for their humour, charm and TV appearances, they have built a life full of success and luxury. Bharti began her professional journey with minor comedy acts and slowly made her way to the limelight through the most-watched shows like Comedy Nights Bachao and The Kapil Sharma Show. Her comical nature and fashion sense have been the reasons for her having millions of fans in India.

Bharti Singh’s earnings:

Besides television, Bharti has a channel on YouTube and takes brand endorsements that are also her sources of income, and the latter adds up to a considerable amount. Presently, her net worth is approximately Rs 30-35 crores. The major sources of her income are comedy shows, hosting, TV, digital content and brands.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s career and wealth:

Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who is Bharti's spouse, is a man of equal talent. Besides being a writer, he is also a producer and television host. He writes scripts for humour shows and avails his production company for creating content. Haarsh is also a television personality, which helps him gain fame and income. It is said that Haarsh's net worth is approximately Rs 15-20 crore.

Their combined wealth and lifestyle:

The couple's total fortune is estimated to be around Rs 50 crore. They reside in a gorgeous house in Mumbai and possess luxury vehicles such as Audi, Mercedes and BMW. The lifestyle of the couple shows not only their success but also their preference for comfort and fashion.

Bharti Singh, along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, is a superstar, but they are also role models in terms of talent, hard work and good money management. Their transition from beginners in the entertainment sector to very rich public figures is a real booster for many youngsters dreaming of making a living in areas like stand-up, TV and online content.