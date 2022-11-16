Bhairava Ashtami 2022: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of worshipping Kaal Bhairav

File Photo

Kaal Bhairav ​​is considered one of the Rudra incarnations of Shiva. This is the reason why Kalashtami is celebrated as a very auspicious day for the devotees of Shiva. Every month, the festival of Kalashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha. It is known as also known as Bhairava Ashtami. This time Bhairava Ashtami is being celebrated today - November 16, 2022.

Bhairava Ashtami 2022: Significance

According to religious beliefs, fasting and worshiping Lord Bhairav ​​on the day of Kalashtami gives freedom from all kinds of fear. Lord Bhairav ​​protects his native from every crisis and by worshiping him one gets rid of all kinds of negative energy. Bhairav ​​Chalisa must be recited on this day. Apart from this, the black dog riding on Kaal Bhairav ​​should be specially fed. Those who fast on the day of Kalashtami or Masik Kalashtami, get relief from all their sufferings and all their wishes are surely fulfilled.

Bhairava Ashtami 2022: Shubh Muhurat

According to Udayatithi, Bhairava Ashtami will be celebrated this time on November 16, Wednesday. Bhairava Ashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha. Bhairava Ashtami will begin on November 16 at 05.49 am and will end on November 17 at 07:57 am.

Bhairava Ashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Bhairava Ashtami, along with Kaal Bhairav, Maa Durga is also worshipped. The story of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva should be heard along with Kaal Bhairav ​​during the worship of Bhairava Ashtami. There is special importance to the night vigil on the day of Bhairava Ashtami Puja. Apart from this, fasting is done on this day. Chant Bhairav ​​Mantra 108 times on the day of Masik Kalashtami. By doing this, all the wishes of the person will definitely be fulfilled.