Bhai Dooj 2026: When can you celebrate it, November 10 or 11? Know about date, muhurat, rituals and traditions

Bhai Dooj 2026 will be celebrated on November 11, Wednesday, with tilak muhurat from 1:10 PM to 3:20 PM.

Bhai Dooj 2026 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11. Many people were confused between November 10 and 11, but the festival falls on November 11 as per Dwitiya Tithi. On this day, sisters apply tilak to their brothers and pray for their long life, good health and happiness.

Bhai Dooj 2026 date and tilak muhurat

In the month of Kartik, immediately following Diwali, Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha. The tithi this year will start at 2:00 PM on November 10, 2026, and end at 3:53 PM on November 11, 2026. The festival will take place on November 11 since the tithi is visible during the day.

The Aparahna era is the most favourable time to do the tilak ceremony. The muhurat in New Delhi is scheduled on November 11 from 1:10 PM to 3:20 PM. It takes two hours and ten minutes in total. For optimal benefits, sisters should attempt to conduct the tilak and aarti during this time.

Why is Bhai Dooj celebrated? Story and significance

Bhai Dooj celebrates the love and bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters pray for their brothers’ well-being, and brothers promise to protect them. As per mythology, Lord Yama visited his sister Yamuna on this day. She welcomed him with tilak and a meal, and pleased by her love, Yama blessed that any brother who gets tilak from his sister on this day will live a long and prosperous life.

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How is Bhai Dooj celebrated across India?

Bhai Dooj is a simple and loving festival. Sisters put tilak on their brothers, do aarti and pray for them. Brothers give gifts and sweets in return. In different parts of India, it has different names like Bhai Dooj, Bhau Beej, Bhai Phonta and Bhai Tika. Raksha Bandhan is about tying rakhi, while Bhai Dooj is about tilak and aarti after Diwali.