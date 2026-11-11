Bhai Dooj 2026: Never gift THESE 5 things to your brother, says tradition

On Bhai Dooj, sisters lovingly gift their brothers. But do you know there are some things that should not be gifted on this day?

Bhai Dooj is being celebrated today, 11 November 2026. On this day, sisters apply tilak on their brother's forehead and pray for his long life, good health and prosperity. Brothers also give gifts to their sisters to show their love. Gifting is an important tradition of this festival. But according to popular beliefs, some things should not be gifted to brothers on Bhai Dooj as they are considered inauspicious.

Here are 5 such things:

1. Black coloured clothes

Black is connected to Shani Dev in astrology. It is believed that on an auspicious occasion like Bhai Dooj, black clothing should not be given as gifts. On this day, clothing that is light and colourful is thought to be a good gift.

2. Sharp objects

On Bhai Dooj, brothers shouldn't be given knives, scissors, or any other sharp object. Relationship distance is thought to result from such things. Giving a gift that boosts happiness and love is preferable on this day.

3. Shoes and slippers

On Bhai Dooj, brothers should not receive gifts of shoes or slippers. Giving such items as gifts during an auspicious festival is thought to be bad. Alternatively, sisters can give him clothing, candy, or anything else he wants.

4. Handkerchief

Handkerchiefs should not be given as gifts on Bhai Dooj. A handkerchief is thought to represent sorrow and tears. Giving it as a gift is therefore deemed improper.

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5. Empty purse

On Bhai Dooj, a brother should not be given an empty purse. Giving an empty purse is thought to indicate financial difficulties. Keep a coin or a note in the purse if you want to give it to your brother. It is associated with prosperity and wealth.

Astrology and traditional customs serve as the foundation for these beliefs. To maintain a strong and happy brother-sister relationship, many people follow them.