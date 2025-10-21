Bhai Dooj 2025: Shubh tilak muhurat and heartwarming story behind this special festival

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Wife discovers her husband had HIV for decade after being told pills were for liver problem

Bihar Election 2025: Prashant Kishor makes BIG allegation against BJP, says 'Jan Suraaj's candidates are being...'

Viral news: Bengaluru man captures mesmerising drone Hyperlapse of city’s glittering Diwali skyline

PM Modi is 'deeply saddened' by Asrani's death, calls him 'gifted entertainer, truly versatile artist': 'He added...'

Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of 'Dilwali Diwali' with Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji; daughter Raha makes colourful cameo

Chitrangda Singh hospitalised, actress shares photo from hospital bed, updates about her recovery: 'Hoping to be back...'

Amid Noel Tata–Mehli Mistry divide, Tata Trusts reappoints Ratan Tata's man for life

Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate Diwali 2025 in Style: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar stun in ethnic looks, see pics

They Call Him OG OTT release date: When, where to watch Pawan Kalyan-starrer action blockbuster

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X review: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's 'dard-bhari prem kahani' impresses fans: 'Saiyaara, Sanam Teri Kasam bhool jaouge'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi is 'deeply saddened' by Asrani's death, calls him 'gifted entertainer, truly versatile artist': 'He added...'

PM Modi is 'deeply saddened' by Asrani's death, calls him 'gifted entertainer'

Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of 'Dilwali Diwali' with Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji; daughter Raha makes colourful cameo

Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of 'Dilwali Diwali' with Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji

Chitrangda Singh hospitalised, actress shares photo from hospital bed, updates about her recovery: 'Hoping to be back...'

Chitrangda Singh hospitalised, actress shares photo from hospital bed

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Bhai Dooj 2025: Shubh tilak muhurat and heartwarming story behind this special festival

Bhai Dooj 2025, falling on October 23, celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. The festival’s tilak ceremony, performed during an auspicious muhurat, is rooted in legends of Lord Yama and Lord Krishna, symbolising love, protection and blessings.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 03:11 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Bhai Dooj 2025: Shubh tilak muhurat and heartwarming story behind this special festival
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As the Diwali celebrations come to an end, families across India are gearing up for Bhai Dooj 2025, which will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23. This festival is a special occasion to honour the unique bond between brothers and sisters, and at the centre of it all is the tilak ceremony, a heartfelt ritual filled with love, blessings and care.

What happens during the tilak ceremony and shubh muhurat

The tilak is the most important part of Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters apply a ceremonial tilak, typically made from vermilion (sindoor) mixed with a little yogurt on their brothers’ foreheads. Along with this, they perform an aarti, a prayer ritual with a sacred flame and offer sweets. While performing the ritual, sisters pray for their brothers’ long life, good health and happiness. In return, brothers promise to protect, support and stand by their sisters at all times.

It is essential to perform tilak ceremony during the Aparahna time, which is considered the most auspicious period for this ritual. The tilak muhurat will be from 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM on October 23, lasting for 2 hours and 15 minutes. This timeframe is ideal for performing the ceremony to ensure its spiritual significance.

Story behind Bhai Dooj

The festival of Bhai Dooj is inspired by two popular legends. In the first, Lord Yama, the god of death, visited his sister Yamuna, who welcomed him with an aarti and applied a tilak on his forehead. Pleased, Yama granted her a boon that all her brothers would live long and prosper. In the second tale, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra, and she performed a similar ritual, which led Krishna to bless her and her family. Both stories highlight the deep bond between siblings and the significance of love, protection and blessings, which are central to the rituals performed on Bhai Dooj.

As Bhai Dooj 2025 approaches, families are preparing to partake in this timeless ritual with enthusiasm and love. It is a day to cherish shared memories, laughter and promises, making the bond between brothers and sisters even stronger and more meaningful.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet couple who has pledged to donate 95% of their USD 11 billion wealth, their business is..., they are...
Meet couple who has pledged to donate 95% of their USD 11 billion wealth, their
This state to deduct govt employees’ salary for neglecting parents, not Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, it is…
This state to deduct govt employees’ salary for neglecting parents
Donald Trump’s BIG claim on India Russia oil trade, says, ‘PM Modi…’; threatens India of ‘massive tariffs’ if…
Donald Trump’s BIG claim on India Russia oil trade, says, ‘PM Modi…’; threatens
iQOO 15 Launched with 2K OLED display, 50MP triple camera, powerful performance, and price revealed
iQOO 15 Launched with 2K OLED display, 50MP triple camera, powerful performance
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh, Taimur enjoy Pataudi pre-Diwali bash, actress drops inside photos: 'Teen bhai teeno...'
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh, Taimur enjoy Pataudi pre-Diwali bash
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE