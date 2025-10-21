Bhai Dooj 2025: Shubh tilak muhurat and heartwarming story behind this special festival

Bhai Dooj 2025, falling on October 23, celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. The festival’s tilak ceremony, performed during an auspicious muhurat, is rooted in legends of Lord Yama and Lord Krishna, symbolising love, protection and blessings.

As the Diwali celebrations come to an end, families across India are gearing up for Bhai Dooj 2025, which will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23. This festival is a special occasion to honour the unique bond between brothers and sisters, and at the centre of it all is the tilak ceremony, a heartfelt ritual filled with love, blessings and care.

What h appens d uring the t i lak c eremony and shubh muhurat

The tilak is the most important part of Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters apply a ceremonial tilak, typically made from vermilion (sindoor) mixed with a little yogurt on their brothers’ foreheads. Along with this, they perform an aarti, a prayer ritual with a sacred flame and offer sweets. While performing the ritual, sisters pray for their brothers’ long life, good health and happiness. In return, brothers promise to protect, support and stand by their sisters at all times.

It is essential to perform tilak ceremony during the Aparahna time, which is considered the most auspicious period for this ritual. The tilak muhurat will be from 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM on October 23, lasting for 2 hours and 15 minutes. This timeframe is ideal for performing the ceremony to ensure its spiritual significance.

Story b ehind Bhai Dooj

The festival of Bhai Dooj is inspired by two popular legends. In the first, Lord Yama, the god of death, visited his sister Yamuna, who welcomed him with an aarti and applied a tilak on his forehead. Pleased, Yama granted her a boon that all her brothers would live long and prosper. In the second tale, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra, and she performed a similar ritual, which led Krishna to bless her and her family. Both stories highlight the deep bond between siblings and the significance of love, protection and blessings, which are central to the rituals performed on Bhai Dooj.

As Bhai Dooj 2025 approaches, families are preparing to partake in this timeless ritual with enthusiasm and love. It is a day to cherish shared memories, laughter and promises, making the bond between brothers and sisters even stronger and more meaningful.