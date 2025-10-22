FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bhai Dooj 2025 Playlist: 5 Bollywood songs perfect for your Instagram reels, post, stories

Celebrate Bhai Dooj 2025 with love and music. From Phoolon Ka Taron Ka to Gallan Goodiyan, here are five Bollywood songs perfect for your reels, stories, and festive moments.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 11:55 AM IST

Bhai Dooj 2025 Playlist: 5 Bollywood songs perfect for your Instagram reels, post, stories
    Bhai Dooj, a cherished Hindu festival, arrives just two days after the grand celebrations of Diwali. It beautifully captures the sweet and emotional bond shared between siblings. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers’ long and happy lives, while brothers promise to protect and cherish their sisters forever.

    While the festival is filled with rituals, gifts, and laughter, music can add even more emotion to the occasion. Bollywood, with its treasure of soulful songs, has given us many tracks that express the essence of sibling love.

    So, if you’re looking to make your Bhai Dooj 2025 Instagram stories, reels, or posts extra special, here’s a playlist of five Bollywood songs that beautifully capture the bond of brothers and sisters.

    Hum Saath Saath Hain:

    A timeless classic, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ perfectly embodies the warmth of family togetherness. Sung by a talented lineup including Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu, Hariharan, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Anuradha Paudwal, this song is a celebration of love, harmony, and unity.

    Phoolon Ka Taron Ka:

    When it comes to songs that express the affection between a brother and sister, ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’ from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna remains unmatched. Sung by legends Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, with music by R.D. Burman and lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

    ALSO READ: Bhai Dooj 2025: Shubh tilak muhurat and heartwarming story behind this special festival

    Gallan Goodiyan:

    Gallan Goodiyan’ from Dil Dhadakne Do is sung by Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh, Manish J. Tipu, and Yashita Yashpal Sharma. This upbeat song celebrates togetherness with pure energy.

    Ladki Kyon:

    Ladki Kyon’ from Hum Tum, featuring the voices of Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Saif Ali Khan, and Rani Mukerji, this Jatin-Lalit composition with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi humorously explores the differences between boys and girls.

    Voh Dekhnay Mein:

    Voh Dekhnay Mein’ from London, Paris, New York is the ideal choice. Sung, written, and composed by Ali Zafar, the song is perfect for reels that highlight your sister’s unique personality.

    ALSO READ: Bhai Dooj 2025: Is it on October 22 or 23? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, and significance of tilak ritual

