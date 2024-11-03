The ceremonial time for Bhai Dooj Tilak is from 1:10 pm to 3:22 pm, providing sisters a window of 2 hours and 12 minutes to perform this cherished ritual.



Bhai Dooj, the festival celebrates the special bond between brother and sister. It also marks the culmination of five-day-long Diwali festivities. Bhai stands for ‘brother’ and ‘Dooj’ signifies the second day after the new moon. This year, the festival falls on November 3, 2024.

The Dwitiya tithi for Bhai Dooj began at 8.21 pm on November 2, 2024, and will conclude at 10.05 pm today. The celebrations will mostly take place today, aligning with Udaya Trithi. On this day, sisters apply tilak on their brothers’ foreheads and perform aarti. They symbolise their love and affection for their brothers by tying protecting threads around their wrists. They also pray for their brothers’ long life, happiness and prosperity, while exchanging sweets.

Bhai Dooj: Muhurat

The ceremonial time for Tilak is from 1:10 pm to 3:22 pm, providing sisters a window of 2 hours and 12 minutes to perform this cherished ritual. This time period is considered auspicious to enjoy Bhai Dooj traditions and rituals. The celebration begins with an early morning bath where the individual prepares for the rituals ahead.

Bhai Dooj: Significance

Bhai Dooj highlights the emotional connections between brothers and sisters. In several parts of the country, it is celebrated differently. In West Bengal and Assam, it is known as Bhai Phota, where sisters apply sandalwood paste tika on their brothers’ foreheads, strengthening their sibling bond. In Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, the festival is known as Bhau Beej, which sees sisters drawing a square box on the floor and inviting brothers to sit inside it. The celebration also involves applying tika, offering prayers, and re-affirming their love and commitment to each other.

